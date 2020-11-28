PS5 Has A Hidden Feature That Most People Have Missed

Despite some ongoing stock allocation issues, Sony’s hugely anticipated next-gen system is finally out in the wild and beginning to proliferate amongst gamers worldwide. And while some lucky folks are receiving a nice little surprise in their PS5 retail boxes, others are still figuring out the long laundry list of new features hidden away in the console’s newfangled UI.

Fortunately, for those of you who may be looking to keep a low profile online, the Japanese giant’s shiny new box offers a lesser-known option that might come in handy the next time you sign into your PSN account. The tip comes by way of a recent PS5 Reddit post which revealed the process in a short video. Not only did a ton of players comment on how useful the new feature is, but many also revealed that they had no clue that it even existed in the first place.

Specifically, the video shows the console booting up before coming to the user login screen. From here, it reveals that if you hold down the Options button, you can then choose between three different login modes: online, busy and offline. Long story short, if you’re in the mood to just play solo, or don’t fancy being disturbed during a private gaming session, you can opt to log into your account without pinging your entire friends list. Handy, no?

Of course, this specific feature can also be found on the PS4 as well, so even those who are yet to upgrade to Sony’s latest next-gen console can reap the benefit, too. If you’re interested in pulling the trigger on a PS5, though, our very own gaming editor Shaan Joshi has spent a ton of time putting the hardware through its paces and you can read his review here.