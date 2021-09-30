PUBG Mobile Is Collaborating With Higurashi: When They Cry – Sotsu

Japanese fans of PUBG Mobile are in for a treat, as the game announced it is partnering with anime series Higurashi: When They Cry – Sotsu in a special collaboration.

From September 30th to October 14th, players in Japan will be able to earn voice card samples of the anime’s characters, including Rena Ryugu, Keiichi Maebara, and Satoko Hojo. There are also other rewards PUBG Mobile is giving out in this promotion, such as Traveler Tickets that can be earned in-game, Amazon gift cards via a Twitter giveaway, and autographs from Higurashi: When They Cry – Sotsu characters.

Many of these promotions and giveaways will end over the next two weeks. We can only hope PUBG Mobile brings more unique promotions like this to the west as well!