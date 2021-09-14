Renai Karichaimashita: Koikari – Love For Hire Gets English Translation Release Date

Re’nai Karichaimashita was one of the most popular visual novels to release back in 2019, so much so that it got limited editions of the game created for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in 2021. Fans have been eager to see it officially released in English so they can get a properly localized version of the game and now it looks like they’ll be finally getting their wish.



Renai Karichaimashita: Koikari – Love For Hire was officially listed on Steam as having an October 2021 release. The visual novel is highly rated on VNDB and it’s no surprise with the incredible development team behind it. ASa Project are the creative minds behind other successful projects like Puramai Wars, Hime nochi Honey, and Meikuru! Welcome to Happy Maid Life!!.

The official Steam page describes the story as follows:

“Due to family circumstances, Yuki has only one belief: money will make his little sister happy. And thus, he works part-time jobs late into the night. His plan is to start working full-time after graduation, but his little sister tells him that if he won’t go to university, then she won’t either.”

Renai Karichaimashita: Koikari – Love For Hire will release in October 2021.