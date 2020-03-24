Capcom long ago locked in the platforms that the Resident Evil 3 remake will be released for next month. As with last year’s reimagining of Resident Evil 2, the sequel is scheduled to arrive next week for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC owners, with one notable omission, yet again, being the Nintendo Switch. Why exactly the developer has so far refrained from releasing either remake on the hybrid console isn’t immediately clear, though it’s certainly nothing to do with a lack desire on either end.

Just recently, Switch owners were treated to a deluge of rereleases of past installments in the franchise, including, among others, the likes of Resident Evil 0, 4 and 5. Capcom and Nintendo clearly have a healthy business relationship, then, so what’s stopping the former from releasing its latest and greatest titles on the hugely popular device? The leading theory is the lack of suitable hardware.

It’s certainly no secret that the Switch is less powerful than either Microsoft or Sony’s consoles and potentially explains why a proper Switch version of Resident Evil 7 has failed to materialize. As per files recently datamined from Resident Evil 3 remake’s demo, however, it appears as if that could all be about to change. Discovered by known modder FluffyQuack, references to the Switch in both save and digital store notices are present, evidence of which (H/T, Rely On Horror) you can see via the gallery below.

Resident Evil 3 Demo Datamine Hints At Potential Nintendo Switch Version 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

While on the surface this appears to essentially confirm a Switch version of Resident Evil 3, it’s worth noting that Capcom could simply have included said text as a proactive measure for any potential future port. At the very least, there’s absolutely no chance that the game will see a release on the Big N’s flagship device the same day as others, but the potential is at least there.

Resident Evil 3 is out April 3rd for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC, with a demo now freely available on all three.