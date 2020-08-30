Resident Evil 4 Remake Reportedly In A Worrying Position

With Resident Evil 8, the Resident Evil 4 remake, as well as a brand new Netflix show based on the iconic survival horror franchise currently in the works, it’s fair to say that it’s a good time to be a fan of Capcom’s blood-drenched series.

While the Japanese publisher has kept its lips tightly shut regarding the official reimagining of the acclaimed fourth game, industry insiders and various gaming outlets have already spilled the beans on the secret project. Now, however, according to frequent Resident Evil leaker Aesthetic Gamer (AKA Dusk Golem), the much-anticipated Resident Evil 4 remake is currently experiencing some development problems.

Specifically, Aesthetic Gamer – who’s known for being a reliable source for Resident Evil intel – tweeted out a handful of claims earlier this week, one being that Resident Evil 8, “will most likely be great,” and that “the Silent Hill PS5 project is still in the works.”

Further, the source claimed that something Shenmue will be announced within the next couple of weeks, there will be a PS5 event in the first half of September, and that a Monster Hunter game is coming to the Switch. Unfortunately, however, there was also some bad news, as the industry insider said that “RE4 is in a bit of a worrying position right now.”

In other news, RE8 will most likely be great, RE4 is in a bit of a worrying position right now, Silent Hill is still in dev, something Shenmue related will be revealed in 1-2 weeks, a PS5 event first half of September, Monster Hunter Switch is being revealed soon, have a good day — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) August 28, 2020

What this “worrying position” is could be anyone’s guess right now as very little is known about the upcoming RE4 remake. We do know that the title is in active development, though, and that it will reportedly add new story content, will likely play differently to the 2005 original and boasts a much larger development team than the recent remakes of RE2 and RE3.

However, beyond those details, not much else has been revealed about the project. That being said, if we were to speculate, it’s likely that the development team may be finding it difficult marrying together the modern mechanics with the game’s older aspects. In other words, Capcom may be having trouble reaching the right tonal balance between the new and the old.

But what do you think about this news? Are you excited for a Resident Evil 4 remake? Or do you think it’s perfect as it is? Grab those green, red and yellow herbs and let us know in the usual place down below!