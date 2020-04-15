Resident Evil 8 Will Reportedly Keep Controversial Resident Evil 7 Features

Despite recent trends suggesting otherwise, Resident Evil 8 won’t be adopting many – if any at all – gameplay features from Capcom’s recent remakes.

If myriad leaks and rumors flying around online as of late are anything to by, in fact, the survival horror series’ eighth mainline entry will be a different beast altogether. We’ve heard from several reputable sources, including longtime Resident Evil whistleblower AestheticGamer, that Resident Evil 7‘s long-awaited successor will represent the most drastic tonal divergence yet, with the supernatural said to be a major theme of the sequel.

In the realms of gameplay, we’ve heard very little so far, though one claim that’s looking increasingly accurate is that, like its predecessor, Resident Evil 8 will be played from a first-person perspective. If true, it’s a somewhat surprising revelation, given the acclaim heaped on last year’s Resident Evil 2 remake for bringing back and modernizing the series’ over-the-shoulder camera.

Capcom, however, seems keen to maintain a degree of consistency between the two core pillars of the franchise and in more ways than one, too. Besides retaining the more immersive perspective used in 2017’s soft reboot, Gematsu reports that the studio once again intends to include VR support for the unannounced title. Assumedly, this would once again be in the form of a timed exclusive for Sony’s PlayStation VR headset, though the site’s unnamed source declines to offer any specifics beyond those already mentioned.

As always, it’s worth noting that all of the above should be considered complete conjecture until made official, though fans hopefully won’t have to wait long in order to learn the truth. Assuming Resident Evil 8‘s projected release date of 2021 holds true, it shouldn’t be long now until Capcom’s ready to show its hand, so stay tuned.