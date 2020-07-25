New Resident Evil Village Trailer Reportedly Coming Next Month

If like us, you’re eager to learn more about Resident Evil Village following its initial reveal last month, it looks like you’re in luck. While Capcom has decided to drop numerals for this latest iteration in the survival horror series, Village is considered a direct sequel to 2017’s seventh installment and sees the return of Ethan Winters as a playable character.

Assuming previous leaks are true, however, he won’t be the only protagonist players will be taking control of throughout the campaign’s duration. Despite what the gameplay trailer shown at Sony’s PlayStation 5 showcase suggests, we’ve got an inkling that Chris Redfield’s apparent turn toward villainy is a red herring deliberately placed by Capcom to throw players off the scent and that his weary eyes will be one of a supposed trio that we’ll be experiencing the story through. The jury’s still out on that, though fans may not have to wait long in order to find out more.

As per the latest morsels of information supplied by prolific leaker AestheticGamer, a brand new trailer for Village is due to drop sometime in August, and that’s not all. See what they had to say down below:

I feel like this shouldn’t be very surprising as Capcom already has said there’d be more RE8 stuff in August, but yes there will be a new RE8 trailer next month, along with some other things.

What these “other things” entail is anyone’s guess, but there’s certainly been no shortage of speculation.

A definitive release date will undoubtedly be top of that pile, of course, as currently, only a vague 2021 window has been provided, though one other potential revelation could have to do with platform-specific features. We’ve already heard whispers, after all, that PlayStation owners will once again be able to experience the inevitable nightmare through immersive VR tech, so this could be the occasion in which Capcom makes the feature official. Whatever the outcome, we’ll be keeping a close eye on all of the appropriate channels for further developments, so stay tuned.

Resident Evil Village is out next year for Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5 and PC.