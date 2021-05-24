Resident Evil Village fans disappointed by the sequel’s meagre melee options needn’t lament their absence any longer. Nexus Mods user MadMax has just released a patch for the latest installment in Capcom’s survival horror franchise that adds numerous close-quarters weapons for Ethan Winters to utilize, most, if not all, of which use assets already existing in the game’s files as environmental or enemy-only objects.

These range from farming and kitchen utensils (the rake is my personal favorite) to tools designed specifically for killing, such as the ritual blade. The latter is the knife Ethan uses to stab Lady Dimitrescu in the abdomen, causing her to mutate uncontrollably into a building-sized monster. Sadly, the weapon is lost shortly after its discovery and is never used outside of a cutscene in the vanilla campaign, but that all changes once this update is installed.

Resident Evil Village Mod Adds Heisenberg's Hammer And More Melee Weapons 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Arguably the most attractive inclusion here, however, is Heisenberg’s trademark hammer. As shown above, the model used is taken directly from a combinable treasure found during the Factory portion of Village and appears as unwieldy as one might expect for an ‘ordinary’ human. It’s worth noting, of course, that this blunt instrument, as well as most others, suffers from a number of visual glitches due to the mod’s unofficial nature, though many of these issues will hopefully be fixed in future iterations.

Resident Evil Village is out now for Xbox One, Series X|S, PS4, PS5 and PC and you can explore other fan-made additions, including one which replaces standard enemies with Scream‘s Ghostface and a potential third-person mod, by hitting the respective links. Alternatively, head through here for WGTC’s review of the title.