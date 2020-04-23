Xbox Launches Big Sale On Tons Of Horror Games

Even though we’re about six months out from Halloween, those who’re in the mood for a good ol’ spook may be in luck. That’s right, Xbox is hosting an Un-halloween Horror Sale right now and it features a ton of creepy horror titles to help keep you busy through the long, dark nights. From multiplayer-centric hunt-’em-ups, to lonesome journeys into the very depths of your soul, there’s a plethora of different flavours on offer to satiate all you gore-hounds out there.

The latest promotion features over 75 different titles and savings vary depending on whatever’s on your wish-list. That said, some games have been slashed by as much as 90% off their original price, which is pretty damn awesome. And to save you from sifting though them all, we’ve put together a list of recommendations that caught our eye.

So, without further ado, here are some of our top picks from Xbox’s latest horror sale:

Friday The 13th: The Game – $4.99

To say that Friday The 13th: The Game’s initial release last year was a little rough around the edges would be a bit of an understatement. At launch, the multiplayer hunt-’em-up was riddled with server issues, performance gaffes and frequent stability problems that negatively impacted its initial critical reception. Though the title sold well, many companies would’ve probably taken the money, moved onto another project and never looked back.

Thankfully, developer Illfonic and publisher Gun Media have refused to rest on their laurels. Instead, the team have worked tirelessly since the game’s release to iron out these aforementioned complaints, while listening carefully to community feedback in a bid to bring the horror experience closer in-line with the original movies’ blood-soaked vision. Long story short: if you’re a fan of the iconic unstoppable killing machine, this may well be the game for you.

Blair Witch – $17.99

Though Adam Wingard’s underrated Blair Witch reboot from 2016 wasn’t particularly well received, there still seems to be plenty of life in the eerie cinematic universe of the titular forest-dwelling necromancer.

Developed by Polish studio, Bloober Team — the folks behind the terrific Layers Of Fear and Observer — the title launched in 2019 with a few technical bugs. That being said, it’s apparently a really great story-driven psychological survival horror experience that may well be worth a look, especially if you’re a fan of the OG 1999 classic.

Dead By Daylight: Special Edition – $11.99

Fans of Dead By Daylight have been treated to a wide variety of playable iconic killers from various cinematic properties that have been drip-fed into the game over the course of its first year on the market.

From Halloween’s Michael Myers, to A Nightmare On Elm Street’s Freddy, to Leatherface from The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, to even Saw’s very own Pighead (and breathe!), it’s clear that Behaviour Interactive is trying to inject some classic cinematic nostalgia into their asymmetric 4v1 hunt-’em-up. With a playable character roster that’s this recognizable and unequivocally (in)famous, it’s a super fun horror experience, especially with some friends in tow.

Here’s a handful of other honourable mentions that are definitely worth checking out as well:

Outlast 2 – $7.49

Outlast: Bundle Of Terror – $4.99

Killing Floor 2 – $11.99

Blackwood Crossing – $9.59

Darkwood – $8.99

Layers Of Fear – $4.99

Remothered: Tormented Fathers – $10.49

Slender: The Arrival – $1.99

That about covers it for now, but tell us, will you be picking up any games in Xbox‘s latest horror sale? Grab a crucifix and a bible and let us know in the usual place down below.