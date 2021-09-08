Septembers PlayStation Plus Games Are Now Available To Download

PlayStation gamers have three brand new options to play for themselves as PlayStation Plus’s monthly titles are now available to download.

There’s something for every gamer this month with Overcooked! All you can Eat, Hitman 2, and Predator: Hunting Grounds being gifted to PlayStation Plus subscribers.

Attention, PlayStation Plus members: Your September lineup has arrived! Grab your games here: https://t.co/10OSA7REMd pic.twitter.com/NKJXqY0ggy — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 7, 2021

Dive into the Stealth gameplay and engaging spy narrative as Agent 47 in the second game in the Hitman franchise. Use your skills in disguise, mastery of weapons, and spy whit to take out marked targets all around the globe.

If you’re after something more light-hearted, Overcooked! All you can Eat is the game for you. This is a bundle including both Overcooked! And Overcooked! 2 and all the additional content meaning there is plenty of cooking action for players to take part in.

The final game available is sort of the opposite of Hitman. In Predator: Hunting Grounds instead of hunting down your target, your target is hunting you, and players will work as members of an elite paramilitary team attempting to survive the onslaught of the Predator. Other players can choose to play as the Predator providing plenty of variety from game to game. This is an online multiplayer game where you’ll be facing off against other players around the world.

Don’t miss your chance to download these three games to keep forever as at the end of the month new games will take their place and you may have missed your opportunity to add them to your collection.