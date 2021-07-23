Sony Giving Some PlayStation Owners Free Money

PlayStation owners should start keeping a close eye on the email associated with their PSN accounts.

As pointed out yesterday by Twitter user Wario64, Sony appears to be in the process of distributing correspondence to customers. Inside the message, recipients will find a link taking them either to the PS4 or PS5 digital storefronts, where they can redeem a 10% discount coupon for various goods, including accessories and games. As of writing, it’s not immediately clear if any merchandise is exempt from the offer or, for that matter, what the reasons are for this seemingly spontaneous giveaway.

Wario64 notes that the code contained within is accompanied by a brief “Thank You” message, though no specific reason for the gratitude is provided. That being the case, the means of eligibility aren’t obvious, so we’d suggest regularly checking your inbox until the time Sony makes clearer, how to ensure you receive a code of your own.

Sony's Giving Away Free Discount Codes For PlayStation Owners 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Even if you end up not being chosen, however, there’s still plenty of savings to be had in PlayStation‘s ongoing summer sale. Over 1,000 games are up for grabs at a fraction of their usual asking price, many of which have had their usual RRP slashed by up to 70%. Even owners of the company’s next-gen console can look forward to some more modest cuts for exclusives such as Demon’s Souls and Returnal. Both are currently $49, down from the usual $70.

Last but certainly not least, PS Plus subscribers can get their hands on the usual selection of monthly free games, which includes A Plague Tale: Innocence, as well as two other freebies, throughout the month of July. As for what’s in store for August, it shouldn’t be too much longer until an official announcement is made, so stay tuned!