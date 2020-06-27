Spider-Man 2 On PS5 Will Reportedly Feature Another Major Avenger

Microsoft and Sony, despite admitting that the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic will inevitably have an effect on supply chains and manufacturing, both intend to release their next-gen hardware before 2021 rolls around. Release dates for both consoles are still forthcoming, however, and while we’re still waiting for the former to show its hand in regards to the software that’ll be available on release day for Xbox Series X, Sony officially kicked off its hype campaign for PlayStation 5 earlier this month.

Among the games demoed, of course was Spider-Man: Miles Morales, a standalone affair and follow-up to the original PS4 game that sees Peter Parker take a hiatus from his superhero duties. From what we’ve seen of this year’s gorgeous web-slinging adventure so far, it’s shaping up to be a solid addition to the PS5’s launch line-up, but what of Spider-Man 2?

Miles Morales is a standalone game, that much we know, but it’s also going to be a smaller, more compact experience compared to that of its predecessor. A stopgap, if you will, meant to tide fans over until the arrival of a numbered sequel. Previous leaks have already name-dropped characters such as Venom and Carnage for Parker’s return and now, another has been added to that list of candidates.

According to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who correctly told us that Ahsoka Tano will make her live-action debut in The Mandalorian – Marvel’s Doctor Strange will make an appearance in Insomniac’s unannounced sequel, though in what capacity remains unknown. Considering we’ve already had confirmation that this iteration of Spider-Man exists in the same universe as that of Crystal Dynamics’ upcoming Marvel’s Avengers game, however, it could well be the case that the powerful sorcerer intends to recruit Spidey into the world-famous team.

But what do you think? Be sure to let us know what implications you think Doctor Strange showing up in Spider-Man 2 could have on Marvel’s fledgeling Video Game Universe in the usual place below!