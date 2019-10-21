Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is out next month and, just to put into perspective how long we’ve been waiting for a story-driven affair such as this, Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II was the last of its kind to release almost a decade ago. Given the middling reception that Starkiller’s follow-up adventure received, we’d have to go even further back – fifteen years, to be precise – than that to find the last great precursor to Jedi Fallen Order in the form of Knights of the Old Republic II.

Obsidian Entertainment set the gold standard of what to expect from an operatic tale of Jedi vs. Sith with its sequel and not for a few weeks yet will we know for sure, if Respawn has managed to push those boundaries even further with its own entry into the franchise canon. All the early signs, however, point to the answer being a resounding yes and, thanks to several early previews, excitement levels are at an all-time high.

The atmosphere at Respawn HQ, too, is likely to be infused with elation, as the studio has confirmed that possibly its most ambitious project to date has just gone gold. Check out the celebratory photo it released on social media down below.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Has Officially Gone Gold

“We are proud to announce that Jedi Fallen Order has gone gold!” reads the image’s description, which adds “We can’t wait for you to embark on this adventure across the Galaxy with us on 11/15.”

For those unaware, the process of ‘going gold’ relates to the official conclusion of a game’s production and its code being sent off for printing on disc. That being the case, last-minute amendments are now off the table and any further adjustments will need to be made via post-launch patches.

And that’s a wrap. Fans can no doubt expect a launch trailer for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order before launch on November 15th but until then, you can read all about the game’s Souls-inspired combat and story beats by hitting the respective links. Enjoy!