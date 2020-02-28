If previous reports concerning Star Wars: Knights of the old Republic are to be believed, the beloved RPG could well be in line to receive a long-awaited remake.

That much you already know, of course, but what we’ve recently learned – and take this with a huge pinch of salt – is that development could already be well underway. That’s the impression fans have been given due to a recent comment provided by Kotaku’s Jason Schreier, at least, who, while refusing to be drawn into offering specifics, seems to know more than he’s letting on in regards to the project. In responding to the journalist’s recent exposé over EA’s raft of cancelled Star Wars games, one Twitter user queried whether this meant the publisher had no plans for a remake of BioWare’s classic, to which Schreier responded:

Sorry, I just don’t like to share things unless I’m 100% sure about them, and I’m still doing some reporting on the KOTOR rumor. I’ll say this, though: if it’s really happening, it’s not at EA.

An interesting turn of events, for sure, and Schreier’s closing comments are sure to raise even more questions. If work on bringing Knights of the Old Republic back for modern audiences truly is underway, then who would be overseeing development if not EA? In cases such as these, it’s important to differentiate between developer and publisher and Schreier’s tease could simply mean that EA has outsourced the project to an external studio.

An incredibly less likely alternative, however – especially as EA is the sole license holder for all Star Wars related games – is that remake experts Bluepoint could be in charge. Ultimately, we’ve no choice but to wait and see what developments emerge, but the above certainly provides more than enough food for thought.

As always, be sure to let us know your takeaway from all this, as well as your own wish list of what you’d like to see from a Star Wars: Knights of the old Republic remake, in the usual place below!