The Internet is Roasting Marvel’s Avengers Over Spider-Man’s Web Slinging

Marvel’s Avengers launched over a year ago and later this month everyone’s favorite neighborhood hero Spider-Man will swing his way into the game for those on PlayStation, however, fans aren’t pleased.

There have been many waiting for Spider-Man to join the roster of this game that already boasts plenty of iconic Marvel heroes, however, it’s the execution of the character that has some fans disappointed.

Earlier this week the first gameplay footage of Spider-Man in Marvel’s Avengers was showcased and fans quickly took to social media to air criticism at how “janky” the character looks when web-swinging.

Of course, Spider-Man is known for his ability to quickly travel by swinging from webs but in this game, things look a little odd and not as smooth as we’ve seen from Spider-Man games in the past. Given that Spider-Man isn’t the focal point of this game it wasn’t likely that this mechanic would look as smooth as it has in the recent Spider-Man PS4 title, but that didn’t stop fans from airing their disappointment.

jesus that web swinging looks like pure garbage https://t.co/pBI5aRL4EJ — UpwardBoss (@UpwardBoss) November 22, 2021

He doesn't even fly smoothly in the air before throwing another web string like I know Marvel's Avengers was bad as a game but this literally takes the cake and smushes it too — Ninjabros1994 (@jeffg1994) November 23, 2021

I'm really not surprised the gameplay for ol' web head is the way it is for Marvel's Avengers.



Could it have been done better? Sure. But he also isn't the sole character they worked on. — 🎄❄ Sketchy Fox ❄🎄 (comms closed) (@Sketchy_Fox) November 23, 2021

Uh yeah, I'm gonna go with the Ultimate and Insomniac web swinging. No offense to Marvel's Avengers. — CGProbro42 (@CGProbro42) November 22, 2021

Marvels Avengers: Spider-Man

Web Swinging + Web Zipping.



While how it looks might be a bit…I don’t wanna say janky but let’s say shifty I just appreciate that in some form they’ve added these features. #MarvelsAvengers #SpiderMan pic.twitter.com/rExG5bnyrE — Ray | Spider-Man Era (@Burst_ZG) November 22, 2021

Seeing the Marvel’s Avengers Spider-Man swinging and fighting makes me appreciate insomniac’s Spider-Man a lot more



Understandable they couldn’t build a whole game around him but it’s kinda disappointing pic.twitter.com/G8yUbmGKCJ — Craig (@__CS11) November 22, 2021

Web Swinging in Marvel's Avengers pic.twitter.com/g4plD2nzCJ — Spider-Man Shots 📸 (@SpiderManShots) November 22, 2021

Originally I was salty that Spider-Man was a Marvel's Avengers Game, PlayStation exclusive, then I saw the footage; now I am not at all bothered. 😬 — Ra Nerdsworth (@FLitz) November 22, 2021

Spider-Man will be joining Marvel’s Avengers on Nov. 30 and it isn’t just the web-swinging that has fans annoyed. At the time of his addition, there will be no new story missions added to Marvel’s Avengers. In the past with the additions of new characters, there have been missions to coincide, but despite his popularity, Spider-Man didn’t receive this treatment.

For now, Spider-Man is a PlayStation exclusive character that you can pick up next week.