The Internet is Roasting Marvel’s Avengers Over Spider-Man’s Web Slinging
Marvel’s Avengers launched over a year ago and later this month everyone’s favorite neighborhood hero Spider-Man will swing his way into the game for those on PlayStation, however, fans aren’t pleased.
There have been many waiting for Spider-Man to join the roster of this game that already boasts plenty of iconic Marvel heroes, however, it’s the execution of the character that has some fans disappointed.
Earlier this week the first gameplay footage of Spider-Man in Marvel’s Avengers was showcased and fans quickly took to social media to air criticism at how “janky” the character looks when web-swinging.
Of course, Spider-Man is known for his ability to quickly travel by swinging from webs but in this game, things look a little odd and not as smooth as we’ve seen from Spider-Man games in the past. Given that Spider-Man isn’t the focal point of this game it wasn’t likely that this mechanic would look as smooth as it has in the recent Spider-Man PS4 title, but that didn’t stop fans from airing their disappointment.
Spider-Man will be joining Marvel’s Avengers on Nov. 30 and it isn’t just the web-swinging that has fans annoyed. At the time of his addition, there will be no new story missions added to Marvel’s Avengers. In the past with the additions of new characters, there have been missions to coincide, but despite his popularity, Spider-Man didn’t receive this treatment.
For now, Spider-Man is a PlayStation exclusive character that you can pick up next week.