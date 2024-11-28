A sensitive yet significant development occurred within the gaming community. If you’re part of the Minecraft community, chances are you’re wondering about the recent drama surrounding the 38-year-old Viktor “Iskall85.”

Recommended Videos

The popular Swedish YouTuber, best known for his role on the Hermitcraft server and Vault Hunters SMP, has officially stepped down following some pretty serious allegations. Fans were left shocked when Hermitcraft announced his departure on Nov. 24, citing “multiple complaints” from the community, once again highlighting the power dynamics in the world of gaming. While the statement didn’t spill much about the details, recent accusations have since painted a troubling picture.

Allegations surface involving Iskall85

Regarding Iskall85, here is my statement as one of those affected. https://t.co/bWkuqBzktN https://t.co/U3FBzv7pXa — Kasszi_ 🚦 (@Kasszi_) November 24, 2024

Some of the accusations against Iskall85 that have been brought to light include emotional manipulation, inappropriate advances, and dishonesty. Furthermore, these issues have been supported by evidence shared by former Vaulthunter SMP members and moderators. But that’s not where it all started.

The real drama began when Kasszi, a former moderator for Iskall85’s Vault Hunters SMP, dropped a nine-page bombshell on X loaded with some seriously damning allegations. She accused the 38-year-old creator of making inappropriate advances, sending her sexually suggestive messages, and even pressuring her to keep their conversations private. Moreover, she also claims Iskall was dishonest about his relationship status.

According to Kasszi, Iskall had a live-in partner the whole time he was flirting with her. On top of that, she uncovered that he was romantically involved with another person, referred to as “B,” for three years. And when things didn’t work out with Kasszi, she says Iskall circled back to B, claiming his account was hacked and apologizing profusely. Kasszi wasn’t alone in coming forward.

Mefallit, another former SMP member, shared her account, backing up many of Kasszi’s claims. She accused Iskall of manipulating her trust and engaging in inappropriate exchanges, despite knowing she was a single mother and vulnerable. Both women shared screenshots and evidence to support their allegations, which added fuel to the fire.

Hermitcraft’s response to the allegations against Iskall85

“When asked for a response, Iskall chose tor resign”



Its clear that this decision was made by Iskall and Stress themselves. I even heard Doc mentioned something along the lines of “we tried our best for it not to come to this” during the livestream. pic.twitter.com/Iio8e1s1gV — Nadara 🇬🇪🇺🇦 (@NadaraTheGreat) November 23, 2024

While Hermitcraft hasn’t gone into detail about their investigation, their decision to cut ties with Iskall suggests they took the allegations seriously. According to Kasszi, she approached a Hermitcraft member with her evidence, and they presented it to the rest of the group. Shortly after, Hermitcraft announced Iskall’s resignation. It’s worth noting that Hermitcraft’s statement was pretty vague. They only mentioned an investigation and complaints but didn’t confirm specific details. Still, the community has been quick to connect the dots, especially with the detailed accusations now circulating online.

As of now, Iskall85 hasn’t said a word about the allegations or his resignation, and his silence has left fans divided. Some are waiting for his side of the story, while others are condemning his behavior based on the evidence shared by Kasszi and Mefallit. Either way, it’s clear that the controversy has shaken up his fanbase, and has continued the important conversation about accountability and power dynamics within the gaming world.

As creators gain influence, it’s critical for them to maintain boundaries and foster safe spaces for their fans and collaborators. For now, Hermitcraft’s swift action sends a strong message that inappropriate behavior won’t be tolerated.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy