The world of Pokémon includes more than 800 unique species and some of the rarest are Mythical Pokémon. Unlike Legendary Pokémon, Mythical Pokémon typically won’t be featured during the story of games, but if you seek them out they are extremely powerful additions to any team.

It all began in the original Pokémon games with the first Mythical Pokémon Mew. Since then, each generation has added one or more Mythical species for players to capture as they build out their collections.

While most of these Pokémon are extremely powerful, some can be more useful than others. We’ve narrowed down the top 10 Pokémon based on their base stats, strengths, and weaknesses.

Zeraora

Taking the 10th spot on our list of powerful Mythic Pokémon is Zeraora. This Pokémon is one of the newer Pokémon on this list, first introduced in Pokémon Sun & Moon before being highlighted again with the release of Pokémon UNITE.

Zeraora is a powerful eclectic-type Pokémon that can outspeed most others giving it a chance to quickly dismantle foes. This powerful speed pairs perfectly with its attack stats, but Zeraora is somewhat of a glass cannon lacking in defensive stats.

Shaymin

One of the many Generation Four Mythic Pokémon, Shaymin is a powerful choice, especially when in its Sky Form. Similar to Zeraora, Shaymin is fast and boasts great Sp. Atk, though unlike with Zeraora, these stats pair alongside a decent amount of HP.

In its Sky Form, Shaymin has access to a variety of powerful abilities both Grass and Flying-type, though these extra tools come with some big weaknesses. If you’re picking the right matchups then Shaymin is a perfect choice, but against Ice and other types that the species is vulnerable to, you might want to rethink your choices.

Darkrai

One of the most popular Pokémon in the franchise, and definitely one of the most well-known Mythic species, Darkrai is the perfect Dark-type companion for any team. In the game, there are no other Dark-type species with this kind of power and it’s reflected heavily in battle.

Darkrai has a wealth of moves to choose from that work to quickly take out enemies, but also to complement its weaknesses. Darkrai doesn’t have the most health, but with skills like Hypnosis to put your opponents to sleep, you can reduce your chances of taking big damage.

Melmetal

You’re not going to find many Mythic-type Pokémon with a focus on their durability, but Melmetal is the outlier. This Pokémon has a ton of upside as its stats are all focused on keeping this Pokémon alive.

While defense is its best trait, Melmetal can still deal good damage with its Steel-type moves, and thanks to TMs there are a ton of useful abilities that Pokémon is capable of learning and bringing into even the worst type matchups.

Marshadow

While Marshadow may be one of the lesser-known Mythic-type Pokémon, this species is a great addition to any team and has the potential to pull players out of stick situations with its wealth of STAB offense.

Marshadow was first introduced to the franchise with Pokémon Sun & Moon and has only been obtainable by trade since. Despite its lack of the spotlight, if you have the opportunity to add this Pokémon to your team you can’t go wrong.

Magearna

Alongside Marshadow, Magearna was another Mythic Pokémon that made its debut in Pokémon Sun & Moon. This species has access to powerful Steel-type moves along with being one of few Fairy-type Pokémon.

If you’re able to use the move Shift Gear then Magearna becomes a force to be reckoned with as the battle continues. There is plenty of versatility for what types of moves you pair with this but one thing is for certain, Magearna is a powerful choice.

Genesect

Genesect is one of the best Mythic-type Pokémon in the franchise. This is thanks greatly to its Download ability. With this, you potentially can land a one-hit KO with other moves including U-Turn which is one of the species’ most useful tools.

Using U-Turn you can quickly back out of Combat in matchups that don’t fit well for the Mythic Pokémon. This being the case, by gearing up Genesect with the right Drive you can optimize its Techno Blast to adopt whatever type you need.

Hoopa

Hoopa is most undoubtedly one of the most powerful Pokémon in the game, considered to be in the top three Mythic-type Pokémon. The Ghost and Psychic-type Pokémon has a ton of extremely powerful moves at its disposal that can make short work of most foes.

While this power ranks it above many other Mythic-type Pokémon the one stat holding it back from being higher is that it is still quite vulnerable lacking in defense. With this base defense, Legendary and other Mythical Pokémon are able to take Hoopa out before it can unleash its power.

Deoxys

One of the oldest Mythical Pokémon, Deoxys is a Psychic-type powerhouse capable of dominating opponents or remaining a strong defense depending on what form the species has taken on.

Deoxys has four forms that will change its stats to better suit whatever purpose is needed. These three forms Attack, Defense, and Speed are why it is one of the best and most versatile Mythic-type Pokémon.

Arceus

The most powerful Mythical Pokémon in the franchise is the god of all Pokémon, Arceus. Just taking a look at Arceus’ base stats says all you need to know as each one is maxed out at 120, giving it the highest overall stats of any Mythic Pokémon.

Leveling up Arceus will provide a ton of powerful Normal and Psychic-type moves, but using TMs you can optimize Arceus to become the ultimate Pokémon for any type. Furthermore, using plates you can adjust the Pokémon’s type to whatever it needs to be for your purpose.

Arceus boasts an extremely powerful move called Judgement which has 100 percent accuracy and can be used to easily one-shot vulnerable Pokémon. If you had to choose one Mythic-type Pokémon to add to your party, the logical choice would have to be Arceus.