Cities: Skylines has brought out our inner-city management since 2015. And I bet some of you saw your local town and were like “huh, I could do one better.” And with the numerous DLC content that’s available outside the base game to choose from, which one of them is worth adding to the game?

The benefit of adding DLC to Cities: Skylines is that they either add new things to expand your town or add in a new challenge for the mayor of the city. Whether that may be new transport systems, weather, entertainment, or natural disasters, each of them play an interesting role to make your gameplay experience more challenging.

So out of the countless packs available for the game, here are the top 10 best Cities: Skylines DLC worth getting.

10. Concerts

Give your citizens something to be excited about with the Cities: Skyline — Concert DLC. This pack brings concert management into the mix of your mayoral duties. Create festival grounds and music-themed locations for people to visit. And enjoy music from three in-game bands that tour the stage every year. How much will their concert tickets be? That’s up to you to decide! Just like city management, find a way to monetize the crowds attending these live music events like a real music conglomerate.

9. The Radio DLC packs

The radio packs in Cities: Skyline allows you to add new music to your world. Whether you want rock, jazz, pop, or just some calming sounds, it’s all available at your disposal. These music packs just add new kinds of music to the game, perfect for those who enjoy playing video games loud. Hopefully, you find your favorite tunes in the DLC pack.

8. Snowfall

Do you love winter? Want to know what it’s like to run a town in colder climates? Then Cities: Skyline — Snowfall is for you. This DLC pack not only unlocks worlds with colder climates but has also introduced heating into the mix. Make sure your town can warm up for the colder temperatures or else they’ll freeze to death. This DLC also included a new transportation system — street cars, to allow your citizens to move around more. Just make sure you’re able to clear the roads when the snow piles up. Also, who doesn’t like rain and snow?

7. The content creator DLC packs

Want to support the community that helps expand the Cities: Skylines games? Well, now you can with the content creator DLC packs. These packs are made by different modders in the community, to provide new aesthetics for your game. From making your town feel more European to having an art deco aesthetic, these packs are here to help shake up the look of your city.

6. Industries

Expand your workforce with Cities: Skyline — Industries. This DLC pack allows you to make specialized factories and workforces outside the generic ones the main game provides. Alongside that, you’re able to transport your goods to other places such as warehouses or create a postal service so that your citizens’ orders may arrive on time. Make use of the resources your map has given you to grow your economy.

5. Park Life

Cities: Skyline — Parklife allows you to build parks in your cities. Whether they’re just normal ones, zoos, or fun amusement parks, it’s all up to you to decide which ones will benefit your cities. Just make sure that they receive lots of visitors for you to put new perks and upgrades. Will you be able to turn a local park into a memorable tourist site? Or will just sit in the middle of an empty town? The choice is yours.

4. Mass Transit

Are buses boring? Want an alternate form of transportation? Then let Cities: Skyline — Mass Transit help your citizens travel far and wide. From cabs to blimps to even ferry boats, you’re able to connect the outside world to yours. Just make sure you’re able to accommodate space for these new forms of transport as well as make sure your city can afford the infrastructure.

3. Airports

Do you want to connect your city to the outside world? Then why not build a high-functioning airport? Cities: Skyline — Airports DCL gives you the ability to build the airport of your dreams. From building a runway and taxi route to the layout of the airport itself, you have creative control over how your airport will look. Just make sure you’re able to connect it to your nearby towns and suburbs so that your tourists have something to do.

2. Campus

Was building normal universities not enough? Do you want to know how a higher education institution makes its money? Want to run your own sports teams? Then Cities: Skylines — Campus is perfect if you want to run a higher educational facility. This DLC pack gives you the ability to build your very own universities by creating sports teams and providing a higher form of education for your citizens. It will be pricey to run but you’re expanding the knowledge of your citizens.

1. Natural Disasters

Do you want to challenge yourself? Do you want to see all your hard work turn to dust? Do you want to experience what running a city is really like? Then you’re going to love (or hate) this DLC. The Cities: Skylines — Natural Disasters DLC allows your cities to succumb to heavy tsunamis, sinkholes, and hurricanes, just to name a few. This DLC will test your skills as both a mayor and city planner as you try to ensure that your cities are safe from a potential disaster. How will you keep your economy running throughout tough times?

Cities: Skylines is a fun game for those who enjoy city management, thinking outside the box, or watching people suffer. And the way a town is run depends on the mayor. Whether you build a prosperous town or just want to watch the world burn will depend on how well equipped your town is and your skills as an efficient city builder.