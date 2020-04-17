How To Get Deadpool’s New X-Force Skin In Fortnite

Having spent the last several weeks squatting in Agency headquarters, Deadpool has finally decided to expand his operation in Fortnite.

In order to do so, however, the anti-hero has found himself in need of some ‘trusted’ allies to make the move and they’ve arrived just in the nick of time. As revealed earlier this week via leaks, X-Force members Cable, Psylocke and Domino have joined their fearless (and reluctant) leader on Apollo Island, with skins for all three mutants now available to purchase via the battle royale’s in-game shop.

Those still mulling over the decision to drop some cash on any of the new wardrobe additions can check the trio out in action both via today’s trailer or the gallery below, which also showcases a variety of accessories and back bling themed after each.

As for Deadpool, his costume remains obtainable through gameplay for all Chapter 2 Season 2 Battle Pass owners, but that’s not all. In order to sweeten the deal, Epic has introduced a third unlockable costume styled after his white and black X-Force getup. In order to get your hands on this one, you’ll need to complete every Week 9 challenge, including finding the character’s shorts and saluting his pants (see below).

All previous Deadpool challenges added over the last several weeks will remain in-game for the remainder of the season as well, says the developer, which, as of this week, has been extended into June following confirmation of delays for Fortnite Chapter 2‘s third season.

“Deadpool has decided it’s time to move out of The Agency. As his ‘best friend’ — at least for now — it goes without saying that it’s your responsibility to help him pack,” Epic Games said. “In his Week 9 Challenges, collect his unmentionables and salute his pants to unlock the X-Force style of the Deadpool Outfit!”

Where to find Deadpool’s shorts and pants – grants the X-Force style to Deadpool upon completion. #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/optt6gmufu — Fortnite News (@Guille_GAG) April 17, 2020

For those new and latecomers alike still wondering how to find Deadpool’s secret lair and retrieve his beloved katanas, you can find our guides for both by hitting the respective links. Good luck!