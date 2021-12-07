Watch: Garfield is first DLC character for ‘Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl’

Following the release of the fighter game Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl a couple of months back, fans have been clamoring over who might be first in their much-anticipated slate of new downloadable characters.

Well, that wait is over, as we’re now getting the announcement from a new trailer — which you can view here — that the lasagna-loving orange cat known as Garfield will soon be appearing alongside the likes of Spongebob Squarepants, April O’Neil, Zim, Aang, and Ren & Stimpy, and a slew of other characters, in a no-holds-barred smackdown of epic proportions.

Flinging a pie at someone’s face, using a turkey leg shank as a close-quarters melee weapon, burping, and throwing Garfield’s beloved teddy bear Pooky at other fighters are among the moves the meme-generating comic strip character can make against his opponents in for the cross-platform, Super Smash Bros.-style game.

What’s more, the DLC character is actually a free download for gamers on Steam, PlayStation systems, and Xbox systems beginning Dec. 9, however the rollout of the Nintendo Switch version will be available later this month, according to IGN.

Fans of both cartoon shows in general and video games were quick to give their praise and/or hot takes on Twitter Tuesday following the announcement, including one user claiming this will be the first time Garfield and Spongebob have ever had an official crossover.

Reminder that this is the first time Spongebob and Garfield are together. pic.twitter.com/I6fQgM3Etp — Out of Context Simpsons Couch Gags (@OOCCouchGags) December 7, 2021

Another user was simply grateful for the Garfield and Friends nod in the trailer.

By the way, can we get a slow clap for Nickelodeon not making the announcement on Garfield’s least favorite day?

As someone pointed out in all-caps glory, “THEY ANNOUNCED HIM ON A TUESDAY BECAUSE HE HATES MONDAYS.”

THEY ANNOUNCED HIM ON A TUESDAY BECAUSE HE HATES MONDAYS https://t.co/pr4NcAKL4U — EbeneZane Scrooge, Voice Humbug (@VoicesByZane) December 7, 2021

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl was released on Oct. 5 for Microsoft Windows, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch.