Watch: Genshin Impact releases Kamisato Ayato’s character demo

In preparation for the upcoming version 2.6 update, Genshin Impact released the character demo for Kamisato Ayato.

The character demo features Kamisato’s official in-game 3D model in Inazuma. He faces four members of the Fatui, who plans to assassinate him.

The video showcases the character’s official move-set in this action-packed fight while demonstrating Kamisato’s elegance and skill with the sword against the enemy.

“If assassinating me was that simple, I can name a few rival clans who would have had an easier time over the years.”

Kamisato is a five-star hydro sword unit and is known to be the head of the Yashiro Commission’s Kamisato clan. Genshin Impact’s introduction to Kamisato Ayato describes him as “cultured and polite” as well as a “man of many ways and means.”

He is expected to be a hydro DPS unit based on the known details about his elemental skill and burst that the game provided information for. Kamisato is going to be voiced by Chirs Hackney, known for his works in Pokémon Evolutions and Naruto Shippuden.

Genshin Impact likes to hype up new and upcoming characters months before their official release. Just recently, the game introduced players to two upcoming characters, Yelan and Kuki Shinobu. Once the character is released, Genshin Impact will release a character explanation for Kamisato Ayato in their ongoing Collected Miscellany series.

Genshin Impact is a fantasy RPG game on mobile, PC, and PlayStation, wherein players explore the world of Teyvat to reunite with a long-lost sibling. The game was first released in 2020. Since then, it has won multiple honors, the most recent being the Best Mobile Game award at The Game Awards 2021.

Kamisato’s character banner will be released, alongside Venti on the version update 2.6 – Zephyr of the Violet Garden — that is all set to be launched tomorrow.