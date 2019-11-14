Watch: Mortal Kombat 11 Sindel Gameplay Reveal

Mortal Kombat 11‘s roster is scheduled to grow even further on November 26th with Edenian Queen Sindel.

Until that time arrives, however, developer NetherRealm Studios, clearly eager to whet fans’ appetites for her arrival, has unveiled the first gameplay for the character via a new trailer. The video, which you can check out for yourself above, precedes the inevitable blood-soaked action to come with a short exchange of words between the newcomer and Nightwolf. The conversation doesn’t reveal much about where the undead monarch has been hiding during the events of Mortal Kombat 11‘s story but does drop a few clues.

Still undead following her resurrection at the hands of Quan Chi, Kitana’s dear mother clearly has an outward hatred for Earthrealm and its champions, accusing Nightwolf of preventing its destruction at her behest. A seemingly spontaneous turn of events, then, but it’s not just Sindel’s motives that are a mystery. So too, are some of her new abilities.

Mortal Kombat 11 Images 1 of 9

Click to skip















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

As with past appearances, the so-called scream queen still has access to a number of sound-based abilities during combat. The powerful zoning tool is once again complemented by a number of special attacks that utilize Sindel’s long, silvery locks, too. What’s not immediately familiar, on the other hand, is the character’s uncanny new ability to call on an ethereal spirit to aid her in battle. This ghost, if you will, appears to provide a number of benefits, including teleportation, juiced-up abilities and acting as a combo enabler.

It’s a welcome change to a character that’s undergone only minor alterations since Mortal Kombat 3 though, as always, we’ll have to wait until release day to form a final verdict. Whether NetherRealm intends for Sindel to be available via early access (as was the case for Terminator) remains to be seen, but we expect more details in the run-up to launch. Stay tuned.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.