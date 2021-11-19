Watch: ‘Sword Art Online’ reveals release date for breathtaking virtual reality event

Sword Art Online, the immensely popular MMORPG-themed anime series from A-1 Pictures and Sony’s Aniplex, is getting a virtual reality experience sure to turn heads. In a trailer from Anime NYC today, Aniplex revealed that Sword Art Online: Ex-Chronicle Online Edition is on the way to a global audience this winter.

The virtual reality experience allows users with and without virtual reality headsets to join an interactive exhibit that examines “the ever-evolving trajectory of SAO and opens the door to a new era,” according to the official Ex-Chronicle Online Edition website. The original Ex-Chronicle, available in Tokyo and Kyoto in 2019, provided an “interactive and retrospective exhibition that looks back on the history of SAO.”

The global virtual reality event will be available in the U.S., U.K., and Germany, among other countries. The original Ex-Chronicle used a 4DX screen format, whereas the Online Edition is built for VR headsets. Granted, these aren’t required to enjoy the experience in February. The upcoming event can be accessed via PC, mobile, or a VR headset app.

At Anime NYC, Aniplex revealed the event will launch in February 2022. No specific date for the start of Sword Art Online: Ex-Chronicle Online Edition was announced as of yet. Tickets will be available for free for attendees.