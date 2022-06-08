Infinity Ward has finally revealed a proper first look at Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, the next game in the rebooted Modern Warfare franchise that’s set to reintroduce Task Force 141.

The story will pick up after the events of the 2019 title, with Captain Price forming the 141, comprising of fan-favorite characters like Soap MacTavish, Ghost Riley, and Gaz Karrick, to combat the emerging threat of Victor Zakhaev.

Modern Warfare II is significant in a number of ways. For one thing, the game will see the return of the Call of Duty franchise to Steam after several years. For another, the game is utilizing a new unified engine developed by Infinity Ward, Sledgehammer Games, and Treyarch, who all work on respective Call of Duty installments in a repeating three-year cycle. With this new engine, shared and developed by the three studios, we’ll have a sense of design coherency that has been unheard of since the franchise’s conception in the early 2000s.

What’s more, Modern Warfare II will also accompany the long-anticipated sequel to Call of Duty: Warzone, and we can’t wait to see what’s in store for the ambitious battle royale game in its follow-up.

Activision has hyped up Modern Warfare II by marketing it as the biggest revolution to the Call of Duty formula so far, with the devs at Infinity Ward supposedly developing a truly immersive experience that not only honors what came before but also offers a fresh viewpoint into the world of first-person shooter warfare.

Infinity Ward will reveal the first gameplay footage for their new title during tomorrow’s Summer Game Fest 2022, so stay tuned for more of Task Force 141.

Modern Warfare II is slated for an Oct. 28 release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows.