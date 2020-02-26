Watch: Terrifying Resident Evil 3 Gameplay Reveals New Nemesis Abilities

Capcom, it seems, no longer understands the definition of mercy.

This is the same developer, after all, that pitted survival horror fans against the relentless pursuer that was Mr. X in Resident Evil 2‘s acclaimed remake, but even the fear that Tyrant demanded pales in comparison to what’s to come. In just a few short weeks, the remade classic will receive its own sequel in the form of Resident Evil 3 and, as if you weren’t already aware, will feature the pure nightmare fuel that is Nemesis.

A heavily mutated (and infinitely more intelligent) evolution of Umbrella’s standard Tyrant model, Nemesis’ label as the ultimate bioweapon isn’t to be underestimated. Unlike his inferior predecessors, in fact, the one of a kind horror icon is able to form basic strategies on the fly, wield weapons and generally make Jill Valentine’s life a living hell. But words can only do so much to describe what’s in store. If you’ve got the courage, check out the new footage below.

Nemesis Sprinting and Jumping In Front of you…so all those who thought Nemesis was going to walk..think again #ResidentEvil3Remake pic.twitter.com/fJANcj0s1p — Where's Barry (@WheresBarryB) February 25, 2020

Yes, despite early concerns that he’d only move at a similar speed to Mr. X, Nemesis can absolutely reach sprinting speed, but that’s the least of your problems. While it’s not entirely clear how the mechanic works based purely on the above, it appears that Nemesis can quickly close the gap between himself and Jill at a moment’s notice by literally leaping ahead of her. Whether this is meant as some form of spawning animation or how the entity gives chase when the player moves out of reach remains to be seen, but it’s more than enough to cause insomnia, either way.

If you, too, are looking forward to being scared senseless when Resident Evil 3 arrives, keep an eye out over the next few days for further details on Capcom’s recently announced demo. For everything we know so far, however, see here.