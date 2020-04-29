Weekly Fortnite Update Adds New Spy Games Limited-Time Mode

In keeping with the secret agent theme accompanying Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2, Epic Games has introduced a brand new limited-time mode to the battle royale that’s sure to put your skills to the test.

Following on from Dropzone and Knockout earlier in the season, Operation: Payload pits two teams of eight against each other in a battle of attrition for control of valuable – and presumably top-secret – intel. As the defending team, your mission (if you choose to accept it) is to defend a mysterious truck on Apollo Island containing all sorts of sensitive information. This is no ordinary escort mission, of course, as you’ll be required to fend off repeated tacks from the opposing team whose objective is to destroy everything, including you.

The winning side of each round will be rewarded for their efforts with Intel used to collect powerful Tech upgrades consisting of skills and gear that’ll make your job markedly easier. Bonus Tech will be awarded for winning a match, with all unlocks not only persisting between matches but other Spy Games. Each playlist is available on a rotating basis and includes the following in addition to today’s Overwatch-inspired Payload:

Operation: Dropzone: Fight 20 vs 20 to get 150 eliminations before the other team, all while facing off in smaller Storm circles and securing Intel to unlock new gameplay items called Tech.

Fight 20 vs 20 to get 150 eliminations before the other team, all while facing off in smaller Storm circles and securing Intel to unlock new gameplay items called Tech. Operation: Knockout: Compete in a tournament of one-on-one Squad or Duo battles to see which team comes out on top. The winning teams get more Intel for more Tech!

In other Fortnite-related news, players have discovered the addition of a secret minigame starring Deadpool. For guides on how to unlock the aptly-named ‘PFreely’ skiing adventure, as well as obtaining the Marvel hero’s various costumes in-game, head through the respective links.