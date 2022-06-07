‘Wordle’ hint: 5-letter words starting with ‘F’ and ending with ‘D’
In Sam Raimi’s seminal Evil Dead trilogy, the heroes must learn to read the Book of the Dead — the Necronomicon — but one must wonder how many of the words in it would fit into Wordle?
Every 24 hours, The New York Times unleashes a new Wordle challenge upon the public, with just six guesses allotted to players to get the five-letter word of the day. It’s like the movie Speed with words. But if you’re struggling to get on top of it, here are some gentle tips and tricks to help send you on your way.
5-letter words starting with ‘F’ and ending with ‘D’
With 43 potentially correct combinations, here they all are for your perusal.
- FACED
- FADED
- FAKED
- FAMED
- FARAD
- FARED
- FATED
- FAULD – a piece of armour attached to the bottom of the breastplate
- FAURD – Scottish English for favored
- FAXED
- FAYED
- FAZED
- FELID – a mammal of the cat family
- FETED
- FETID – smelling extremely unpleasant.
- FEUED – grant (land) on a feu ease.
- FEYED
- FIELD
- FIEND
- FIFED – to play the fife
- FIKED – to have moved restlessly
- FILED
- FINED
- FIORD
- FIRED
- FIXED
- FJELD
- FJORD
- FLIED
- FLOOD
- FLUED
- FLUID
- FOUND
- FOXED
- FRAUD
- FREED
- FREMD – not belonging to one’s clan or family
- FRIED
- FROND – the leaf or leaflike part of a palm, fern, or similar plant.
- FUMED
- FUSED
- FUZED
- FYKED
A large portion of these words are past-tense verbs, so a good strategy for this particular combination is to just think of actions and how tense changes within words. Nearly all of these words end in “ED”, which is important to note.
Wordle can be made significantly easier by expanding your vocabulary as much as you can. Read as much as possible; newspapers, dictionaries, magazines, Wikipedia, books, everything.