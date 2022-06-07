‘Wordle’ hint: 5-letter words starting with ‘F’ and ending with ‘D’

In Sam Raimi’s seminal Evil Dead trilogy, the heroes must learn to read the Book of the Dead — the Necronomicon — but one must wonder how many of the words in it would fit into Wordle?

Every 24 hours, The New York Times unleashes a new Wordle challenge upon the public, with just six guesses allotted to players to get the five-letter word of the day. It’s like the movie Speed with words. But if you’re struggling to get on top of it, here are some gentle tips and tricks to help send you on your way.

5-letter words starting with ‘F’ and ending with ‘D’

With 43 potentially correct combinations, here they all are for your perusal.

FACED

FADED

FAKED

FAMED

FARAD

FARED

FATED

FAULD – a piece of armour attached to the bottom of the breastplate

FAURD – Scottish English for favored

FAXED

FAYED

FAZED

FELID – a mammal of the cat family

FETED

FETID – smelling extremely unpleasant.

FEUED – grant (land) on a feu ease.

FEYED

FIELD

FIEND

FIFED – to play the fife

FIKED – to have moved restlessly

FILED

FINED

FIORD

FIRED

FIXED

FJELD

FJORD

FLIED

FLOOD

FLUED

FLUID

FOUND

FOXED

FRAUD

FREED

FREMD – not belonging to one’s clan or family

FRIED

FROND – the leaf or leaflike part of a palm, fern, or similar plant.

FUMED

FUSED

FUZED

FYKED

A large portion of these words are past-tense verbs, so a good strategy for this particular combination is to just think of actions and how tense changes within words. Nearly all of these words end in “ED”, which is important to note.

Wordle can be made significantly easier by expanding your vocabulary as much as you can. Read as much as possible; newspapers, dictionaries, magazines, Wikipedia, books, everything.