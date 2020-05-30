One Of The Year’s Most Popular PS4 Titles Just Got A 40% Discount

If you’ve been paying attention to sales on the PlayStation Store as of late, you’re probably aware that Sony has been killing it when it comes to deals and discounts. Earlier in the month, there were a handful of games on sale for $1 or less, and last week, some of the best titles from the past few years got deeply discounted, including Nioh 2, which launched a few months ago to critical acclaim. With the PlayStation 5 just around the corner, we wouldn’t be surprised to see more and more games get a discount, and lo and behold, one of the year’s most popular titles has now received a temporary price cut for a week.

As reported by ComicBook.com, Sony and Bandai Namco are offering up Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot for $35.99, a 40 percent discount. This is the cheapest the game’s been available at, and if you want to grab the deluxe or ultimate editions, they’ve received the same reduction, bringing their prices to $50.99 and $56.99, respectively.

While the standard copy only includes the base game, the deluxe edition packs in a Season Pass and a cooking item that grants your character permanent HP and Ki-ATK stat boosts. If you shell out for the ultimate edition, you’ll get everything listed above, as well as a music compilation pack and the Tao Pai Pai Pillar.

It might come as a surprise that Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is one of the best-selling games of the year (so far), but as our own Todd Rigney explained in his review, the “colorful presentation and over-the-top battles should appeal to hardcore fans and baby-faced newcomers alike.” If you’re interested in picking this one up, you better act fast, as the deal is set to expire on June 4th.