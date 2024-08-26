New Marvel characters are being introduced with each fresh entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and there are only so many larger-than-life villains left to bring into the fold. One of these villains has already been teased, or at least hinted at, and fans are convinced that he’ll be popping up in an MCU project any day now. That villain is the master demon of Hell, Mephisto.

In the comic books, Mephisto has encountered and exploited many a hero by making deals with them, like infamously getting Peter Parker to wish away his marriage with Mary Jane Watson to save the life of his Aunt May, or making the pact with Johnny Blaze that led to him becoming Ghost Rider. If Mephisto were to join the MCU, there are plenty of choices for who could play him. Given the hype around the upcoming series Agatha All Along, many Marvel fans believe this could be where Mephisto makes his first official appearance. If that does indeed happen, here are our top 12 choices for who should play the fiery foe.

12. George Clooney

Image via Paramount Pictures

Look, Mephisto is someone who can get people to sign on the dotted line, right? Then he’ll need to be played by someone with charisma, and who’s more charismatic than George Clooney? Clooney has not touched a superhero role since Batman and Robin (or The Flash, if that counts), wherein he infamously played the Dark Knight before fleeing the hero scene entirely. If you can’t recall where else you’ve seen Clooney before, I have questions, as he’s the star of major titles like The Ides of March, Up in the Air, O Brother, Where Art Thou?, and ER. Now in his silver fox era, Clooney could easily switch sides and play a villainous role more akin to the morally gray characters he usually plays, like Danny in the Ocean’s 11 franchise.

11. Sean Penn

Image via Open Road Films

Even though Sean Penn is not necessarily known for playing bad guys, he has an aura that would make him perfect for Mephisto. The Milk actor is one of a few actors on this list who is quite selective of the roles he picks, and like many other Hollywood stars, there’s a chance he might not want to go down the Marvel path. The one thing that might work in his favor is that he recently starred in a miniseries called Gaslit. If Penn is willing to act on a TV series (something many actors avoided like the plague in a pre-streaming world), perhaps he’s willing to play in the Marvel sandbox under the right circumstances ⏤ Mephisto circumstances. (Insert devilish grin here.)

10. Daniel Day-Lewis

Image via Miramax Films

Regarded as one of the best actors of his generation, Daniel Day-Lewis would be a perfect Mephisto, although in all fairness, there aren’t many characters he wouldn’t be suited for. You know him from Gangs of New York, Lincoln, and There Will Be Blood, but the legendary actor retired after starring in Phantom Thread, making the chances of him coming out of retirement for a Marvel role quite low (unless he needs a new house or something). Day-Lewis is also perhaps the most famous method actor alive, so we’d hate to see him go to hell and back just to play Mephisto, but hey! It would be worth it, at least on our end.

9. Wes Bentley

Image via Paramount

Wes Bentley might be one of the more intriguing choices on this list, as he’s perhaps the least well-known. You most likely recognize him from Yellowstone, but he’s also made notable appearances in American Beauty, The Hunger Games, and Interstellar. Like a couple of the other actors on this list, he would nail the devilish look of Mephisto’s character, as evidenced by his Hunger Games character Seneca Crane. Curiously, Bentley has already appeared in the Marvel Universe, just not in the MCU. He played Blackheart in 2007’s Ghost Rider, the main villain in the movie and the son of Mephisto (as played by Peter Fonda). Thus, a contemporary Mephisto casting would be the perfect throwback, even if just for the satisfyingly full-circle multiversal cameo moment it would create.

8. Sacha Baron Cohen

Image via Four By Two Films

Sacha Baron Cohen might be the most interesting choice for Mephisto on this list, because there’s a chance he’s already been cast. You likely know the actor from the zany characters he’s played in the past ⏤ Borat, Ali G, Bruno ⏤ and while he’s mostly known for his comedic roles, it takes serious acting chops to expertly execute comedy. Cohen has also proven himself in more serious projects, including Sweeney Todd and his Oscar-nominated turn in The Trial of the Chicago 7, and his ability to juggle the two genres makes him perfect for a Marvel villain. It was previously rumored that Cohen might be playing a role in the upcoming Ironheart series, so whether he appears in Agatha or Ironheart, you won’t hear us objecting ⏤ especially if the role he ultimately plays comes complete with a lot of red and spiky black hair.

7. Al Pacino

Image via Warner Bros.

This choice might be a tad older than what Marvel Studios is looking for, but you can’t deny that Al Pacino would be an excellent Mephisto. You likely know the Oscar-winning actor from his roles in The Godfather, Dog Day Afternoon, and Scent of a Woman, and we already know he can pull off a devilish character following his turn in The Devil’s Advocate to see that. Again, Marvel is probably looking for somebody a bit younger to play the role in more than one project, but that doesn’t mean they can’t have the demon change his appearance (you know, like Marvel could have done with Kang) and get at least one Pacino version of the character. Just like being killed by your cat, it’s unlikely, but not impossible.

6. Bryan Cranston



Image via AMC

You know who would make a terrific Mephisto? Walter White himself, Bryan Cranston. If you don’t know him from Breaking Bad, you might recognize him from Malcolm in the Middle, Argo, or his newest series, Your Honor. If we’ve learned anything from Cranston’s performance as White, it’s that he has range ⏤ range enough to go from playing a relatively normal person to a villain at the drop of a hat. It does seem weird that neither Marvel nor DC has tapped the actor for a role in either superhero franchise, at least that we know about, but if Marvel gets to him first, we’ve got our money on him playing a meanie. Cranston would bring customary depth to Mephisto, which is why we wouldn’t be mad if he stuck around for several MCU appearances.

5. Denzel Washington

Image via Sony Pictures

Known for his roles in Fences, The Equalizer, Glory, American Gangster, and Malcolm X, Denzel Washington would make an unprecedented Mephisto. He might not be the most conventional choice for the role, as he doesn’t resemble the comic book version of the character, but if you simplify Mephisto down to his actions and nature, Washington would be more than able to execute. Like Penn, however, he’s an actor whose prestige might stop him from snagging a role in a superhero film, or he might not have been offered the right opportunity. Either way, Mephisto would be the perfect character for Washington to portray, as it would allow him to chew on some scenery and inhabit one of the best villains the MCU has to offer.

4. Tom Hardy

Photo by Clemens Bilan/Getty Images

Tom Hardy is best known for his roles in The Dark Knight Rises, Mad Max: Fury Road, and Venom. He’s proven himself to be a versatile actor with performances that often sizzle with a raw, visceral energy. Given how iconic his version of Bane became (who can forget that voice?), his portrayal of Mephisto would inevitably be as charismatic as it would be terrifying. Hardy’s chameleonic ability as an actor (how charming was he in Inception?) would allow him to explore the many layers of Mephisto’s character, from his cunning manipulations to his underlying malevolence. Whether he’s delivering sly, devilish quips or unleashing his full wrath, Hardy could easily become one of the most memorable faces to battle the Avengers, especially after playing the lovable Eddie Brock for six years.

3. Joaquin Phoenix

Credit: Toni Anne Barson / Getty Images

The people’s Joker is about to make an epic on-screen return in the form of Joker: Folie à Deux, but that doesn’t mean Joaquin Phoenix is limited only to DC villainy. He did such a captivating job bringing Arthur Fleck to life that he won a freaking Oscar for his performance, and that kind of gravitas should not be confined to only one superheroic universe. Sure, it would likely cost Marvel a pretty penny, but Phoenix would be a natural fit for the MCU’s Mephisto. You already know he’d bring a unique take to the table ⏤ so unique, in fact, that it has the potential to blow previous villainous appearances like Josh Brolin’s Thanos and Cate Blanchett’s Hela out of the water. Whether or not Phoenix would be willing to step into another big bad’s shoes is another story, but if he did decide to embrace Mephisto, it would truly be our gain.

2. Javier Bardem

Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images

Oh, Javier. That trident-wielding, eat-pray-loving, No Country For Old Men James Bond baddie. The guy can do it all, and has. He’s an Oscar-winning phenomenon who gives every fiber of his being to every role he plays. Javier Bardem as Mephisto? Sweetie. You know that would be next-level. Bardem is no stranger to villainy, and at this point in his career, it would be refreshing for him to find the deliciously devilish notes in Mephisto as opposed to going directly for the jugular like he tends to with his bad guys. Bardem would be adept at balancing the darkness with the wicked glee, both of which are crucial for embodying this character. He’s already got that sinister gleam in his eye; now he just needs the chance to unleash the devil within.

1. Keanu Reeves

Image via Lionsgate

Ladies and gentlemen, our #1 choice for Mephisto: the one and only Keanu Reeves. He’s no stranger to brooding rabble-rousers, but as time has shown us, we tend to see playing the hero. How refreshing would it be to see him swoop in and wreak utter havoc in the MCU? In this character’s shoes, he would have the opportunity to throw the Neo and John Wick rulebooks out the window and start a fresh era as the last guy you’d want to meet in a dark alley. Now that Jonathan Majors is officially done as Kang, it’s time for someone else to step up as the multi-project big bad before Robert Downey Jr. makes his grand reappearance and dominates the MCU all over again. Reeves is that person, and he has the star (and staying) power to dominate at least a few series and films before Downey’s Doom takes the mantle (or partners up with him so they can take over the universe together ⏤ could you imagine?). Whoever becomes Mephisto, any one of these 12 actors would make excellent choices. Now we just need Marvel to knock it off with the breadcrumbs and commit to bringing this demon to the screen already.

