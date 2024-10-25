An ‘Orange is the New Black’ alum officially wants to have a standoff with the Scarlet Witch

Despite Rebecca only being present for one episode of Agatha All Along, Maria Dizzia shared that showrunner Jac Schaeffer gave her character, and the Kaplan family’s story, a lot of care and attention.

Recommended Videos

But Dizzia isn’t satisfied, and honestly, neither are we. The Orange Is The New Black alum has a lot more to offer the MCU, and she’s aiming for the gold. Dizzia expressed her hopes for a chance to battle it out with none other than Wanda Maximoff herself. Now, does she stand a chance against the Scarlet Witch? Probably not, but fans have learned to never understimate a mother’s love!

The MCU face off we never knew we needed

Maria Dizzia wants return after #AgathaAllAlong:



“I thought maybe there could be an opportunity for the mothers (Rebecca and Wanda) to meet in some way—maybe even have a standoff, threaten each other, or come to some kind of understanding. I was really excited about the… pic.twitter.com/vvNEfJTt17 — Scarlet Witch Updates (@ScarletWitchUpd) October 23, 2024

Dizzia might have only had a small role in episode 6 of Agatha All Along, but she stood out in the backstory of Joe Locke’s William Kaplan/Billy Maximoff. In an interview with Nexus Point News, she discussed the character of Billy’s mother, Rebecca Kaplan, and her hopes for the MCU’s future.

When asked if she views the Scarlet Witch as a mother, Dizzia responded that she believes that Wanda can be rehabilitated. After all, Rebecca Kaplan is a therapist. She also added that it would be interesting to see Rebecca and Wanda face-off, especially since they are now both mothers to the same character.

I thought maybe there could be an opportunity for the mothers to meet in some way- maybe even have a standoff, threaten each other, or come to some kind of understanding.

Agatha All Along deals with the topic of motherhood, both directly and subtly. Wanda’s character post-WandaVision was defined by her grief for her children, and we find out that Agatha is also grieving a child. Rebecca, Wanda, and Agatha all share that in common, even though each of them is grieving in very different ways. Dizzia also shared how she connected with Rebecca’s character through her relationships with her child and spoke highly of Joe Locke as well.

Maria Dizzia’s ties to the Agatha All Along cast

A standoff between Rebecca Kaplan and Wanda Maximoff wouldn’t be the first time Maria Dizzia and Elizabeth Olsen share a screen. The actresses both starred in the 2011 psychological thriller, Martha Marcy May Marlene. Elizabeth Olsen played the titular character, a young woman who escaped from a cult where she was abused for two years, while Dizzia played Katie, the matriarch of the cult who participates in Martha’s abuse and brainwashing. The movie won the 2011 Sundance Festival U.S. Directing Award for Best Drama.

Dizzia also recently shared the screen with Aubrey Plaza recently in My Old Ass. The 2024 comedy-drama starred Plaza as the older version of a teenage girl named Elliot. Elliot meets the 39-year-old version of herself while on a mushroom trip with her best friends. And although Dizzia and Plaza don’t share any scenes, Dizzia spoke about how fun it was to have that connection with Plaza as they both filmed their scenes for Agatha and My Old Ass within the same year.

There currently isn’t any indication that Dizzia’s character will be returning to the MCU, but we all have our fingers crossed.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy