In 2023, WWE superstar Seth “Freakin'” Rollins filmed scenes for the upcoming Captain America: Brave New World, and his role in the film, while highly anticipated by wrestling fans, may result in utter disappointment.

Recommended Videos

Rollins is the former WWE heavyweight champion who, at this year’s Wrestlemania, was considered by many to have the best overall performance, even receiving praise from WWE star turned movie star The Rock, who performed with him at the event.

Seth “Freakin'” Rollins, whose real name is Colby Lopez sans the “Freakin'” — is no stranger to film. He’s actually appeared in five films so far, but playing a villain in a Marvel movie is another level. His role has never been officially revealed, but rumors claim he was cast as King Cobra, a part of the villainous Serpent Society that clashes with the heroic Captain America, played by Anthony Mackie.

However, the release of the first trailer of the film completely omits Seth Rollins.

Should wrestling fans be alarmed? Yes, they should.

Seth Rollins on set for the new Captain America: New World Order movie.



He will be playing a member of the Serpent Society.



This is HUGE for him. Well deserved. 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/GkyUqU4nfO — Wrestling Pics & Clips (@WrestleClips) May 16, 2023

Reports are circulating that the movie was significantly reshot and, as a result, the subplot involving the Serpent Society was cut from the film altogether.

Thus, Seth Rollins will likely not even appear in the film.

One can hear the collective cry of WWE fans shouting, “No freakin’ way!”

Rollins’ wife — WWE Superstar Becky Lynch — filmed a single post-credits scene for the MCU movie Eternals back in 2021. In a cruel coincidence, her scene was also cut from the film.

It is still possible that Rollins will appear, albeit briefly, but at this point it should be considered doubtful. Rollins is currently rivaling with Damian Priest for heavyweight title, which could lead to a big rematch at SummerSlam between the two.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy