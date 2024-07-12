Image Credit: Disney
Seth Rollins at WrestleMania
Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
Are Seth Rollins’ scenes in ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ being cut?

Fans have big questions about Rollins’ role after the trailer dropped with no sign of him in it.
Curtis Roberts
Curtis Roberts
|
Published: Jul 12, 2024 03:10 pm

In 2023, WWE superstar Seth “Freakin'” Rollins filmed scenes for the upcoming Captain America: Brave New World, and his role in the film, while highly anticipated by wrestling fans, may result in utter disappointment.

Rollins is the former WWE heavyweight champion who, at this year’s Wrestlemania, was considered by many to have the best overall performance, even receiving praise from WWE star turned movie star The Rock, who performed with him at the event.

Seth “Freakin'” Rollins, whose real name is Colby Lopez sans the “Freakin'” — is no stranger to film. He’s actually appeared in five films so far, but playing a villain in a Marvel movie is another level. His role has never been officially revealed, but rumors claim he was cast as King Cobra, a part of the villainous Serpent Society that clashes with the heroic Captain America, played by Anthony Mackie.

However, the release of the first trailer of the film completely omits Seth Rollins.

Should wrestling fans be alarmed? Yes, they should.

Reports are circulating that the movie was significantly reshot and, as a result, the subplot involving the Serpent Society was cut from the film altogether.

Thus, Seth Rollins will likely not even appear in the film.

One can hear the collective cry of WWE fans shouting, “No freakin’ way!”

Rollins’ wife — WWE Superstar Becky Lynch — filmed a single post-credits scene for the MCU movie Eternals back in 2021. In a cruel coincidence, her scene was also cut from the film.

It is still possible that Rollins will appear, albeit briefly, but at this point it should be considered doubtful. Rollins is currently rivaling with Damian Priest for heavyweight title, which could lead to a big rematch at SummerSlam between the two.

