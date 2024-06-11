These 8 ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ merch must-haves are sure to make your fellow theatergoers jelly AF

With Deadpool & Wolverine coming to cinemas soon, fans are gearing up for what could possibly be the biggest release of 2024 and a stunning return to form for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The highly-anticipated threequel is already promising to make fans’ dreams come true, as they’ll finally get to see Deadpool and Wolverine together again on the big screen. On top of that, while the former is still portrayed by the inimitable Ryan Reynolds ⏤ who co-wrote this as well as the previous films in the trilogy ⏤ the legendary Hugh Jackman is returning to pick up Wolverine’s mantle. Did we mention that he’ll be wearing Logan’s iconic yellow suit from the comic books this time?

There’s a lot to geek out about, and if you haven’t already checked out the many Easter eggs in the trailers, you’ll want to do so ASAP. Another thing you’ll want to take a look at is the best merchandise Deadpool & Wolverine has to offer ahead of the film’s release. These eight items are sure to elevate your viewing experience like never before ⏤ and turn your seat mates green with envy when they lay eyes on your swag. Without further ado, LFG!

Deadpool & Wolverine bracelets

Those magnets will keep you together forever. Image via Amazon

In the comics, Deadpool and Wolverine often team up together, with the former not shying away from calling Logan one of his best friends. In their years working together, it seems like Reynolds and Jackman have similarly become buddies, so when the marketing team decided to release a poster with both Deadpool and Wolvie’s masks forming a heart with the words “best friends” engraved, we knew they hit the bullseye. The masks were quickly adapted by merch companies to a myriad of items, including ⏤ you guessed it ⏤ bracelets. These ones, featured on Amazon, are available in both red-and-black and yellow-and-black in honor of the superheroes’ suits. They only cost $11.98 and each comes with a magnetic clasp, meaning you and your bestie can finally be inseparable after you each get one.

Deadpool & Wolverine heart-shaped necklace

You can’t get a better necklace this summer. Image via Amazon

If bracelets aren’t exactly your style, perhaps a necklace will do. Thanks to Amazon, you and your bestie can get these heart-shaped necklaces for just $16.99, which will pair well with summer outfits and further underline your love for the franchise. The only drama you might encounter here is trying to figure out who’s more of a Merc with a Mouth and who’s got anger issues…

Deadpool & Wolverine heart-shaped T-shirt

A heart-like graphic tee? Yes please. Image via Walmart

Okay, last one, we promise. If jewelry isn’t your cup of tea, then a T-shirt might be the best fit for you. White tees go well with everything, and this one offers a perfect way to show off your personality. Sporting Deadpool and Wolverine’s signature red and yellow, this graphic tee is subtle without stealing the show. It’s also reasonably priced, as you can get if for $12.99 from Walmart.

Deadpool & Wolverine logo T-shirt

Not going to lie, this looks really good. Image via Walmart

Let’s stick to the tees for a while longer, shall we? In my experience, there are two types of people in the world: those who prefer white T-shirts and those who would rather wear black. If you’re in the latter group, then this graphic tee with Deadpool & Wolverine’s logo on it is the one for you. Similarly to the previous shirt, it features the characters’ names in their signature colors, and you can get it from Walmart for $13.99.

Deadpool & Wolverine Funko Pops

Aren’t they cute? Image via Funko

If you’re a fan of blockbuster superhero cinema and haven’t heard of Funko Pops, who are you and what are you doing? These small yet well-crafted figures are a perfect addition to your shelf if you’re a fan of a specific pop culture icon or character, and now Deadpool and Wolverine are each available for $12.99 on Amazon ($25.98 for the duo). While these are bigger expenses than previous items on the list, having your favorite Marvel partners in crime at your side will enrich your pre-existing collection or give you a reason to start one!

Deadpool & Wolverine socks

I’d wear it every six times I’ll be in theatres for the movie. Image via Walmart

If there’s a gift that everyone enjoys, it’s socks, and these are some terrific ones. This six-pack from Walmart features three Deadpools and three Wolverines illustrated in a pixelated art-like style. You can get them for $9.98 and if you don’t wear them to the movies when you see Deadie and Wolvs reunite for the first time since 2009, I’m going to have questions.

Deadpool & Wolverine throw blanket

Imagine sunbathing on this. Image via Hot Topic

With summer basically here, many of us will head over to the beach and engage in chill mode for as long as possible. When you get back and need to recover from the inevitable sunburn, you can cozy up to this Deadpool & Wolverine throw blanket for $23.92 from Hot Topic, which boasts some of the best artwork featuring the two characters we’ve seen so far.

Deadpool & Wolverine poster

Love is in the air. Image via Amazon

Okay, I know I promised not to highlight any more merch with the heart-styled logo, but this poster from Amazon is too good to miss. If you’re not looking to wear your merch and would rather sport it in your bedroom or living space, this poster provides the perfect solution. It features both superheroes making a heart out of their hands against a dark doodled background. The latter, by the way, has a few amusing phrases, like “he said yes” and “D+W,” which fit in perfect with the movie’s tone.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters July 26.

