‘There’s no promises’: A young Marvel star who became homeless shares major update after video goes viral

Just hours after revealing that he was homeless, Loki actor Jack Veal has told fans that he’s been in touch with social services, who will meet with him to discuss plans for foster care.

In case you missed it, Veal — who starred opposite Tom Hiddleston as the young version of Loki in the Marvel show’s first season — took to social media this week to detail his struggles with homelessness at just 17 years old. In a TikTok video, Veal introduced himself as a “famous actor,” saying he has been “sleeping on the streets” and is currently living in a trailer in London. The actor said his homeless status was the result of the abuse he suffered at his former home, which he described as “physical violence [and] emotional abuse.”

“I didn’t have a very good upbringing,” he added in the video. “I struggle with mental health. I have autism, ADHD, and am being screened for bipolar and psychosis.” Veal went on to reveal that he couldn’t stay at his grandparents’ house due to his grandfather’s terminal illness, before issuing a plea for help from his followers. “I have nowhere else to go, and I need help… I am desperate,” he said. At the time, Veal said he had been refused social services in his area, telling fans to “spread the message of how the government [is] treating kids.”

Now, it seems help is finally on the horizon, with Veal revealing in a follow-up video that social services have since been in contact with him to organize “a meeting with me to potentially get me into foster care and supported accommodation.” The actor appeared gleeful as he shared the news, and thanked his supporters for spreading word of his call for help. “I don’t know what you guys have done but it’s gotten out there,” the actor said. “It has really, really helped me.”

Jack Veal says social services have reached out to him and will meet soon to discuss the possibility of foster care.



He also thanks his fans for their support during this tough time. pic.twitter.com/VAFDmG8IjM — MCU Film News (@MCUFilmNews) December 4, 2024

Veal — who has also appeared in movies like The Favourite and The End of the F***ing World — said it was “the first time [social services] have considered me for accommodation,” and shared his gratitude that the governmental body was “actually doing something.” Veal assured fans that while “there’s no promises” as to the outcome of his meeting with social services, he would still keep them up to date on his process of finding a home.

It comes as welcome news for those who were troubled by Veal’s original video, in which he documented his current living conditions in a trailer in London. The clip showed the tight quarters in which he was staying, with broken windows exposed to the elements (Veal said it “gets chilly”), a lack of storage to hold his belongings, and no electricity. His original video was flooded with messages of support from fans, who offered him advice on housing support options, shared their similar experiences with homelessness, and sent well-wishes.

Some viewers even extended offers for Veal to stay in their spare bedrooms. Alongside his acting gigs, Veal works as a personal trainer and running coach. Veal was one of multiple Loki castmates mentioned by Hiddleston during his acceptance speech for the Male TV Star award at the People’s Choice Awards in 2021. “Thanks a lot for the shout out,” Veal wrote of his co-star’s speech, “means a lot.” Loki ran for two seasons with a series finale that brought an end to the title character’s story, though Marvel has yet to reveal whether a third installment might still be on the horizon.

