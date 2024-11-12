‘You mean Daddy’: MCU fans cannot handle the unexpected return of a favorite hero we feared forgotten in new trailer

Marvel fans were excited to learn that one of their beloved yet underrated heroes is making a return to the MCU, with Oscar Isaac reprising his role as Moon Knight in the new trailer for What If…?.

The third season of the Marvel animated series will return to screens in late-December, and we got a taste of what’s to come with an action-packed teaser that landed earlier today. In between the return of familiar characters like The Watcher, Captain America/Sam Wilson, The Winter Soldier/Bucky Barnes, Hulk/Bruce Banner, the trailer also treated us to our first-ever animated version of Marc Spector/Moon Knight, the hero who we last saw in Marvel Television’s 2022 namesake series.

In the trailer, we hear Isaac’s Moon Knight mention being “the world [being] left defenceless” while manning some kind of futuristic control board, alongside various thrilling snippets of the collection of heroes doing what they do best (saving the world, duh). Since it’s an animation, we don’t see the actual Isaac, but merely the voice work presence of the MCU’s unofficial daddy was enough to titillate legions of Marvel fans. “I speak for all men when I say we love this,” one X user wrote in response to the news, with another adding that they’ve “missed him.”

First look at Oscar Isaac as Moon Knight in ‘WHAT IF…?’ Season 3. pic.twitter.com/XxHGosL4st — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) November 11, 2024

Others yet again bestowed Isaac with his deserved title, calling him “Daddy Oscar Isaac,” and elsewhere seemed eager to watch the actor’s MCU return. “Can’t wait to see the performance,” one X user quipped, while another added that “this is going to be amazing.” It seems Isaac’s role reprisal couldn’t come soon enough, since it’s been almost three years since we saw him on Moon Knight with the prospect of a second season feeling like a distant dream.

We'll take any Moon Knight content we can get at this point, until there's news about Moon Knight season 2. — OurMovieGuide (@OurMovieGuide) November 11, 2024

While Marvel itself has remained tight-lipped about the possibility of a sophomore season of Moon Knight, the show’s director, Mohamed Diab, has provided a glimmer of hope in recent interviews. To be sure, he did say there’s as-yet been “no talks” of a second season of the show — which received praise from critics and fans, particularly for its darker tone and for Isaac’s performance — but hinted that “with Marvel, nothing is called finished.” Diab even mentioned the possibility of Moon Knight being in a film, or “go[ing] into another universe.”

The character seems to have done just that by entering the What If…? fray, in which Isaac joins a cast that has included fellow A-listers and Marvel heavy-hitters like Jeffrey Wright, Samuel L. Jackson, Sebastian Stan, and Benedict Cumberbatch. Ahead of the animated series’ third season, fans have speculated that What If…? will feature the Eternals in a major way, that the Young Avengers might make an appearance, and that Elizabeth Olsen might again lend her voice as an alternate Scarlet Witch.

While we’ll have to wait until the show lands on screens on Dec. 22 to see whether any of this speculation comes to fruition on What If…? season three, we can at least rest assured in the gravelly comfort of Isaac’s soothing voice in the trailer. Oh, we’ll also get to see him star alongside Anne Hathaway and Jake Gyllenhall in Beef’s second season, so we’ve got loads of Isaac content ahead of us. Did someone say daddy?

