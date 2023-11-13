The10 best Oscar Isaac movies and TV shows

Whether he’s on the big or small screen, or treading the boards, you just know that Oscar Isaac is going to put in a spellbinding performance.

The Guatamalan-born actor has starred in dark action films, thinking-mans indie flicks, and has even made his MCU debut, so there’s no doubting his range. He’s also been nominated for a boatload of awards, and has critics regularly giving him the sort of praise that most actors would be happy to receive once or twice throughout their careers. In this universe of excellent showings, it might be hard to figure out what his best performances are, but we’ve never shied away from a bit of work. So, check out our list of the 10 best Oscar Isaac movies and TV shows!

Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse

Isaac had a small voice role in the credits of the 2018 hit Into the Spiderverse, but in the 2023 followup his role was one of the most important in the much anticipated film. He voices Miguel O’Hara, or Spider-Man 2099, the leader of the group of inter-universe Spider-people who our hero Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore) comes into contact with. This daring, action-packed film was a huge hit thanks to its incredible animation and great plotline, but there’s no doubting that Isaac’s performance helped elevate it further.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Isaac took on the role of pilot Poe Dameron in this triumphant (and expensive) 2015 return to the Star Wars universe. The Force Awakens was rightfully given a lot of kudos for its briliant storyline and mesmerizing action sequences, but none of that would have been worth much if it weren’t for the acting masterclass put on by Isaac and his castmates. His take on Poe was brilliant, and the scenes in which he masterfully controlled his X-Wing are among some of the most thrilling in the film.

Annihilation

Although Natalie Portman is the star of this psychological sci-fi horror, Isaac is magnetizing as her husband and victim of “the shimmer,” the strange zone that has appeared on Earth thanks to an alien presence. The film itself has its moments, but there’s no doubting that Isaac steals the show during his earlier scenes, as well as at the end when the audience is left wondering what is real and what is all part of “the shimmer.” A decent but scarring watch for fans of the genre, made better by Isaac in a brilliant turn.

Show Me a Hero

Isaac stars in this incredible HBO miniseries about Nick Wasicsko, the cop-turned-politician who ran for mayor of Yonkers, NY so he could push through desegregating the city’s schools. Although the story itself is rich fodder for drama and tension, the whole thing is masterfully brought together by Isaac’s acting, so much so that it earned him a Golden Globe, as well as a slew of nominations for other prizes. An important bit of American history that’s been dramatized perfectly.

Drive

Isaac only had a short amount of screen time in this excellent film that also stars Ryan Gosling and Carey Mulligan, but it remains a great performance that’s also vital to the overarching plot of the film. He plays Standard, the wife of Mulligan’s character, who ends up trying to rob a pawn shop alongside Gosling in an attempt to pay off debts from his time in prison. A brooding Gosling is iconic in his role, but the whole movie is strung together by other incredible performances, including that of Isaac.

Inside Llewyn Davis

This is the film that made Isaac’s name as a leading man, and for good reason. Directed and produced by the famous Coen Brothers, it follows a week in the life of the eponymous (and fictional) folk singer Llewyn Davis, who is struggling to hold onto his passion for music after his first album is a critical and commercial flop. Set in 1961, the film blends nostalgia with real heart and humor, while also retaining that dark edge that the Coen’s are known for. A great watch that earned Isaac a number of award nominations.

Scenes from a Marriage

Living up to the work of someone as influential and iconic as Ingmar Bergman isn’t easy, but thanks to Isaac’s subtle but engaging performance, this remake of the great Swede’s miniseries of the same name manages to do so. The 5 episodes unwind slowly as we see the marriage between Jonathan (Isaac) and Mira (Jessica Chastain) disintegrate. While there are no big reveals or twist endings, this wonderful character study is still captivating.

Ex Machina

Isaac takes on the part of eccentric tech guru and businessman Nathan Bateman in this incredible sci-fi thriller that delves into the debate on AI. He plays the role perfectly, bringing the right blend of charm and menace that’s so prevalent in the sort of people who become successful in tech. In the film, one of Bateman’s employees (Domhnall Gleeson) is invited to his vast, remote home so that he can administer the Turing test to a new human-like robot (Alicia Vikander). A truly astounding plot then unfolds, leading to an unmissable watch, made even better by Isaac.

A Most Violent Year

Isaac and Chastain also worked together on this A24 2014 flick about a fuel supplier who is trying to make his business work without succumbing to the violence and crime that riddles New York in the eighties. The actor plays the lead role of Abel Morales, and is able to convey the emotional heft behind the actions of this gritty character, putting in the sort of performance that makes it easy for viewers to escape into the world of the film. Unflinching and unmissable.

Dune

Denis Villeneuve’s attempt at capturing Frank Herbert’s epic space fantasy on camera was a critical and commercial hit thanks to its phenomenal cinematography, and the great performances by its cast. This includes Isaac, who took on the part of Duke Leto Atreides, the father of the main character Paul (Timothée Chalamet). The only sad thing about this performance is that Leto meets his end during the first film, so we won’t get a chance to see Isaac shine in the delayed upcoming sequel.