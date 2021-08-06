2 New Stargate Shows Rumored To Be In The Works

It’s very safe to assume that Stargate is returning to our screens in the not too distant future, but none of the various speculative stories surrounding the sci-fi franchise can ever seem to agree on the when, where and how. The property endured as a cult favorite that spawned several episodic spinoffs including ten seasons of SG-1, five of Atlantis, animated anthology Infinity and web series Origins.

However, the saga has remained in stasis since 2018, with new rumors cropping up every now and then in the interim. Director Roland Emmerich and producer Dean Devlin, who spearheaded the 1994 feature film to almost $200 million at the box office on a $55 million budget and kicked their respective Hollywood careers up several notches in the process, were planning a rebooted trilogy that ultimately failed to make it out of development hell.

The latest selection of Stargate scuttlebutt claims that there are two episodic projects in development, one animated and one live-action. That’s about the beginning and end of the information, but now that Amazon are in the midst of finalizing the purchase of MGM, if these shows do come to fruition then they’d almost certainly end up streaming on Prime Video.

The details come from the same outlet who previously touted a Netflix animated series and a Kurt Russell return as Jack O’Neil, neither of which has come any closer to becoming a reality. While there’s every chance we’ll be experiencing a full-blown Stargate revival as Amazon and MGM partner up to lean harder into the studio’s roster of well-known titles than ever before, it’s best not to get too hyped over a double dose of content until more specifics are made public.