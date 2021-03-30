Kurt Russell Reportedly Eyed To Return For Stargate Reboot

Kurt Russell has shown incredible longevity, with the actor making his screen debut in an episode of Dennis the Menace all the way back in 1962, before going on to become a regular fixture of Disney’s family-friendly output after signing a ten-year contract with the Mouse House at the age of just fifteen in 1966.

Since then, he’s gone on to star in John Carpenter classics Escape from New York, The Thing and Big Trouble in Little China, box office hits Backdraft and Executive Decision, acclaimed Western Tombstone and more, not to mention he’s one half of the beloved titular duo in Tango & Cash, as well as a regular collaborator of Quentin Tarantino in recent years. Oh, and he’s also Netflix’s Santa Claus.

One of Russell’s more overlooked efforts is Roland Emmerich’s Stargate, if only because the sci-fi blockbuster is arguably better known for the sprawling small screen empire that it launched, despite the feature film version hauling in almost $200 million globally. There was talk a few years back that Emmerich and writing partner Dean Devlin were developing a brand new theatrical trilogy, but it ended up dead in the water.

However, there’ve been a couple of rumors making the rounds over the last few months that the project could be on the table again, with the latest report claiming that Russell is being eyed to return as Colonel Jack O’Neill. There’s not a lot of additional information on offer other than tentative plans being in place to launch an entire Stargate shared universe that spans movies and TV shows, but that would make at least a little bit of sense seeing as rights holders MGM don’t exactly have many marketable brands at their disposal that aren’t named James Bond or Rocky.