3 Netflix Original Movies Are Dominating The Most-Watched Charts Today

Three original movies are among the most-watched titles on Netflix today. The streaming giant has dropped a handful of major new films over the last couple of weeks of April and all of them are among the Top 10 most-viewed efforts on the platform in the United States and around the world right now. The movies in question are sci-fi drama Stowaway, horror/mystery Things Heard & Seen and animated family flick The Mitchells vs. The Machines.

Stowaway, released on April 22nd, stars Toni Collette, Daniel Dae Kim and Anna Kendrick and focuses on a three-person manned mission to Mars that goes wrong when an accidental stowaway is found, endangering the lives of everyone. The film was positively reviewed and it’s successfully managed to keep a hold of Netflix subscribers more than a week since its launch.

Then we have Things Heard & Seen. Amanda Seyfried features as a woman who discovers a sinister other side to her husband (James Norton) just as she uncovers the dark history of her creepy new home. This blend of domestic drama and haunted house story has hooked users since its debut earlier this week, though critics aren’t exactly showering it with praise.

Last but not least, The Mitchells vs. The Machines hit Netflix on Friday and has immediately risen up the ranks to become one of the most-watched titles on the platform. From producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller, the film follows a dysfunctional family as they take a cross-country road trip, only to end up facing a robot uprising. The A-list voice cast includes Maya Rudolph, Eric Andre and Olivia Colman, and this is the best reviewed out of the three, sporting a near-perfect 97% on Rotten Tomatoes.

If you’ve yet to catch any or even all of these movies, then make sure to rectify that over on Netflix now.