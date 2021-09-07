Rob Zombie’s 31 Is Getting A New Blu-ray Steelbook For Halloween

With the most spooky time of year upon us, some horror favorites are once again becoming the talk of the town. Within the realm of scary movies, Rob Zombie is a name that stands out as one of the greats — legendary even. A true horror genius, he’s responsible for films like House Of 1000 Corpses and 3 From Hell. He’s also the brains behind the gory and terrifying 31.

The idea of crazed clowns is terrifying in itself, clowns are often creepy without the added element of a horror movie. Add Rob Zombie’s element of scary to the mix and you’ve got a movie that’ll haunt your dreams. So what’s the premise of 31, for those who haven’t yet taken the dive?

When a group of carnival workers travels together, they’re met with an attack before being kidnapped and taken to a place where they’re forced to play a game called 31. The game, which they must take part in over the course of the next 12 hours, isn’t like the kind of game you settle down and play with your friends.

It’s a game, or rather a fight, for their lives. The carnival workers are tortured, by clowns, through a series of mazes while they struggle to stay alive. So that’s not exactly anyone’s idea of a good time.

The film was originally released in 2016, but just in time for Halloween this year, a special commemorative edition will be released. Fans can pre-order the Steelbook via Target online and it’s a must-have for any collector of Rob Zombie films, or fans of the horror genre as a whole.

In addition to the one-of-a-kind packaging, there are special features included with the purchase such as a documentary on the making of the movie and audio commentary from Rob Zombie himself.

The Steelbook is set for distribution on October 26th.