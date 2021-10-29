4K UHD Blue-Ray Collections Of Tobey Maguire And Andrew Garfield Spider-Man Series Revealed Amid No Way Home Rumors

There have been countless rumors over the last few months of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield reprising their roles as the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man in the upcoming MCU sequel Spider-Man: No Way Home. To piggyback off this increased popularity Sony has revealed brand new 4K Ultra High Definition release boxsets of both the original Rami trilogy and the pair of Amazing Spider-Man films.

Now fans can relive every Spider-Man film in 4K UHD prior to the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home which is set to hit theatres on Dec. 17.

The new box sets will launch on Nov. 8 and while the movies inside might be the same, the new boxes have a fresh new look to them that is will be the perfect addition to your collection.

Art on the box is simply the Spider-Man suit design that is most commonly seen in each specific series of films.

From the initial trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home, we know that many of the villains from the original trilogy will be making their return and from further promo for the film, we also know that a pair of Spidey foes are coming from The Amazing Spider-Man universe also to make up the multiverse Sinister Six.

If you’re not familiar with these characters then now is the best time to check out the films that they originate from. While it likely won’t be necessary as they’ll probably explain their origins in the upcoming movie, this would be the best move to get on the same page for its launch.