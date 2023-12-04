5 reasons why ‘Home Alone 3’ is far from the worst film in the franchise

'Home Alone 3' might not be the best in the franchise, but here's why it's far from being the worst.

The joy-filled Yuletide season is finally upon us, and you already know exactly what that entails — it’s time to rewatch Home Alone for the umpteenth time. Granted, the first two Home Alone movies are certified classics — and yes, the second movie is superior — but I think most of us can agree that Home Alone 3 definitely doesn’t get the love it so rightfully deserves.

Released back in 1997, the holiday film was the first film in the ever-entertaining franchise to not feature Macaulay Culkin as Kevin McCallister. As a result, no-nonsense critics and die-hards were extremely dismissive of the third entry, and have since insisted that the third installment is the worst. If that’s the case, then they’ve obviously never seen the last two entries, but I digress.

So, let’s partake in this discussion once and for all, ya filthy animals, and explore why Home Alone 3 is far from the worst film in the franchise. Although, with Home Sweet Home Alone literally right there, I shouldn’t even really need to explain why this isn’t the worst. Sorry, Disney Plus, but the truth must be heard.

1. The booby traps are ridiculously campy and fun

Look, I’m not saying the ever-popular booby traps in the first two Home Alone movies aren’t fantastic, but the traps in the third movie are wildly entertaining. For one, Alex steps up a catapult-esque trap that rotates floor planks, which takes out two of the burglars at once. To add, Alex crafts another trap that features ultra-sticky adhesive that eventually triggers one of the burglars to get caught in a mousetrap.

Simply put, Kevin’s traps were nearly deadly — honestly, how did Harry and Marv not have a concussion from those paint buckets? Alex’s traps were a bit more playful, campy, and creative, although he did manage to electrocute one of the burglars. So perhaps both boys had a thing for causing total havoc.

2. It has a pair of “talkative” animals

You know what the third movie has that the rest just simply don’t? That’s a pair of “talkative” animals. I mean, Alex’s parrot does occasionally speak and repeat words, but his rat Doris is silent. Well, the rat can probably communicate with Alex on a personal level, but we’ll never hear it for ourselves.

Regardless of any animal dialogue, both pets do participate in helping Alex protect his house against the microchip-hunting criminals. It’s hard to discount just how adorable pets are — especially those who help you craft specific booby traps to keep burglars away — so the third movie is fantastic even if it’s just for this reason alone.

3. Kevin’s replacement is just as intuitive and downright likable

If I’m being honest here, Kevin is a spoiled brat who doesn’t appreciate his family — even when they’re taking him on a literal trip to Paris! I mean, I get it, he’s only 10 years old, but his dismissive attitude and snarkiness is enough to make any family go insane and want to punish him by sending him to his room constantly. As for Alex, however, he’s actually super appreciative of his family and is extremely nice to his mom when she looks after him for being sick — thus the reason he ends up staying “home alone” — by missing school.

Not only that, but Alex actually attempts to call the police several times when he notices criminal activity happening in his neighborhood. And the RC car he uses to help with his traps? That’s genius-level thinking right there. And I’m not saying Kevin isn’t likable and his traps aren’t brilliant, but Alex is just as decent of a replacement, even if most people don’t recognize it.

4. It doesn’t take itself too seriously (and it works)

Unlike the first two Home Alone movies — which I do adore — the third entry doesn’t take itself too seriously. I mean, think about it, the villains are super-secret terrorist criminals. That doesn’t seem like a movie that takes itself too seriously when you remember it’s aimed at kids. While the first two films revolve around the family actually forgetting Kevin, the third is just a kid home sick from school while a team of criminals search around the neighborhood for a dangerous microchip.

The fourth Home Alone film attempts to head back to basics and focus on Kevin McCallister — not played by Culkin — and that movie fell flat on its face. And the fifth and sixth movies? Oh, please, don’t even get me started. Do I think Home Alone 3 is better than the first two? No, of course not. But is it the worst out of the bunch? Absolutely not, ya filthy animals.

5. It has Scarlett Johansson in it

Long before she was an MCU superstar, Johansson portrayed the older sister of Alex in Home Alone 3. Heavily considered as one of the brightest and most beloved celebrities out there, any movie featuring Johansson is a win in our book. Alex is a bit overshadowed by his older siblings, and they seem to softly pick on him just as older siblings typically do.

But while Johansson might only have a supporting role in the movie, it’s clear from her delivery and timing that she was undoubtedly a Hollywood star in the making. Too bad she wasn’t Black Widow yet, or Alex would have battled those villains without breaking a sweat.