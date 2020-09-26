6 Different Superhero Actors Are Dominating Netflix Today

The Netflix Top 10 most-watched movies list is always an interesting reflection of what subscribers are currently digging, with the chart typically made up of a handful of Netflix Originals, some obscure titles that many probably overlooked and at least a few of the usual suspects. But today, the Top 10 is being dominated by superhero actors, with at least 6 of them showing up across the various films that are on the list.

To start with, the #1 movie on Netflix right now is Enola Holmes, which stars Millie Bobby Brown as the titular heroine. But perhaps of most interest to comic book fans will be Henry Cavill playing the iconic Sherlock Holmes. And suffice it to say, the internet can’t get enough of him in the role.

Meanwhile, sitting as the sixth most-watched film on the platform is another Netflix Original in the form of The Devil All the Time. This psychological thriller featuring Spider-Man and Batman – or Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson, depending on how you look at things – premiered to fantastic reviews and though its dark subject material may not be for everyone, it’s a gripping, phenomenally acted pic that’s well worth a viewing.

Jumping back up the list, the second position currently belongs to Real Steel, an overlooked Hugh Jackman movie about robots who box, while ninth place houses Ryan Reynolds’ Waiting…, one of the actor’s earlier films that may not’ve done too well upon its 2005 release, but has since developed a bit of a cult following and is now finding an even bigger audience on Netflix. And last but not least is The Grinch, the holiday classic featuring the delightful voice of Benedict Cumberbatch, which is the tenth most-watched film on Netflix today.

So, to recap, that’s Henry Cavill (Superman), Tom Holland (Spider-Man), Robert Pattinson (Batman), Hugh Jackman (Wolverine), Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) and Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange) all featuring amongst the platform’s Top 10 movies right now. Proving that even outside of their spandex suits and capes, these actors can still captivate an audience.

Not to mention that if you want to keep digging a bit further on the list, you could technically throw in a few more as well. For instance, Real Steel also features Anthony Mackie (The Falcon) and Evangeline Lilly (The Wasp), while Bastille Day is another film on the chart and stars Idris Elba (Heimdall) and Richard Madden (Ikaris). In other words, there’s no shortage of superhero actors to be found on the Netflix Top 10 right now and the only question that remains is, which of these movies will you be watching?