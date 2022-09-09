A cynical but sensible MCU theory explains why we’re living in Phase Wong
Benedict Wong has already been firmly established as the stealth MVP of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase Four, with the fan favorite actor appearing in more projects across the last 9 months than he did in his first five years as part of the franchise.
Having been restricted to a supporting role in Doctor Strange along with a pair of cameos in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, the British star has barely been away from our screens since after showing up in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.
Thanks to a technicality, Wong has been living it up as the Sorcerer Supreme, with Stephen Strange’s five years in post-blip purgatory opening the door to the former Target employee snagging the top job at Kamar-taj. However, a cynically sensible theory has been put forth on Reddit to explain why the Wongtourage has been enjoying Phase Wong of the Wong Cinematic Universe, and it makes a huge amount of sense when you think about it.
No offense to Wong, but he definitely comes a lot cheaper than household name, international A-lister, and two-time Academy Award nominee Benedict Cumberbatch, who hasn’t really been the sort to pop up for cameo appearances during his own tenure as an MCU stalwart (Thor: Ragnarok withstanding).
The former Sherlock Holmes’ loss has been his regular co-star’s gain, though, and that’s without mentioning the repeated headlines being seized by the Soprano-loving Master of the Mystic Arts on a weekly basis as he makes his presence felt in She-Hulk.