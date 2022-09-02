Wong, Pug, and Abomination — three characters with single-word names who also happened to play heavily into She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode three, which also happened to feature a certain three-word-named rapper as a guest star.

Last week, it was Tim Roth’s Emil Blonsky, AKA Abomination, who finally got his long-awaited solo character poster after paying his dues in the Marvel Cinematic Universe over a decade ago with his first appearance in the franchise in 2008’s The Incredible Hulk. Now, it’s Benedict Wong’s Wong and Josh Segarra’s Pug who are both due for their own pieces of promotional artwork for the superhero comedy show on Disney Plus.

“The Sorcerer Supreme aka Master of the Mystic Arts aka former librarian of Kamar-Taj,” was the caption accompanying Wong’s poster, which was released via the official Marvel Studios Twitter account.

We’ve already seen Wong in plenty of MCU films already, from Doctor Strange, to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, to Spider-Man: Far From Home.

But Segarra’s Augustus “Pug” Pugliese is someone who we’ve only gotten to know in-depth with the latest episode of She-Hulk, when he succeeded in his case of Bukowski v. Runa as a colleague of Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters, AKA She-Hulk, as part of the Superhuman Law Division of the law firm Goodman, Lieber, Kurtzberg & Holliway.

“Lawyer at GLK&H aka friend of Jennifer Walters aka maker of the best welcome baskets,” was the caption for Pug’s poster in reference to a rather thoughtful collection of gifts for Jennifer that included a map to the best bathroom for taking a deuce.

It wasn’t just Wong’s and Pug’s presence in She-Hulk that made episode three an iconic installment, but the introduction of rapper Megan Thee Stallion as Jennifer’s newest client and best contender so far for most iconic booty in the MCU. Or at least, the most iconic twerking instructor.

Catch She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on Disney Plus now.