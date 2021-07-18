A Robin Williams Classic Hits Disney Plus Next Month

The timing for Disney purchasing Fox worked out pretty well for the Mouse House, seeing as it coincided with both the launch of an in-house streaming service and the company increasing their stake in Hulu, instantly opening up both content libraries to hundreds upon hundreds of valuable new additions.

It’s been a long time coming, but Robin Williams classic Mrs. Doubtfire is finally coming to Disney Plus next month, and you can guarantee there’s going to be a huge volume of subscribers eager to revisit the family comedy, regardless of how many times they’ve seen it already.

The legendary comedian snagged a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy for his barnstorming dual performance, while the movie itself landed the Best Picture trophy in the same category. Not only that, but it pulled in a whopping $441 million at the box office on a $25 million budget, going down as the second-biggest hit of 1993 behind Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park.

Mrs. Doubtfire found itself back in the online discourse earlier this year when rumors began making the rounds that an NC-17 cut of the movie existed, and while that was swiftly debunked by director Chris Columbus, he did admit that Williams improvised so much material that the editing team could have realistically cobbled together what would no doubt have been an uproarious R-rated version.

Maybe the impending Disney Plus release on August 6th will reignite calls to see Euphegenia Doubtfire unleash a foul-mouthed tirade or two, especially when fan campaigns are more prevalent than ever these days, even if the majority of them don’t really end up accomplishing much in the long run. Either way, it’s set to be another valuable addition to the platform’s library.