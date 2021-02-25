Adam Sandler “Greenlights” Happy Gilmore Sequel

Adam Sandler made his fans happy (awful pun intended) last week by celebrating the 25th anniversary of Happy Gilmore with a video of himself from the golf course. His co-star – and on-screen nemesis – Christopher McDonald only made things better by responding in character to Sandler’s video. The duo’s social media antics got folks wondering if we could ever see a sequel to the hit 1996 golf-themed comedy.

Well, the pair have virtually reunited for a new interview, in which Sandler jokingly “greenlights” a Happy Gilmore sequel based on how much the internet wants one to happen. Watch the relevant clip from the interview below, as shared by McDonald – who’s hilariously modelled his Twitter account after his character in the movie, Shooter McGavin.

“It has not been discussed,” Sandler said when asked about the chances of a sequel by host Dan Patrick. “But it certainly has been discussed on the Internet, and believe me, that Senior Tour idea… it would be so amazing.”

When Patrick asks if he can give the movie a green light, Sandler joked, “Yes, yes you can greenlight this.” McDonald was then questioned if he’d be up for it, too. Unsurprisingly, the actor would definitely be all in for a follow-up focusing on Gilmore and McGavin’s senior tour.

“Yes, I am double in. I would love to do it,” McDonald added. “Everyone’s been screaming for it like Adam said on the Internet and, you know, I just gotta say it would be a complete blast, the Senior Tour with us two, oh my god.”

Happy Gilmore 2 has been green lit pic.twitter.com/D1261AngBb — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) February 24, 2021

Happy Gilmore 2 might not actually be on the way right now, but Sandler displayed a willingness to revisit the classic, which was only his second ever movie after 1995’s Billy Madison, in his last film. Netflix’s Hubie Halloween dropped on the streamer last fall and proved to be a huge treat for Sandler diehards. It saw the comedian reunite with his Happy Gilmore love interest Julie Bowen and – even better – saw Ben Stiller reprise his role for Happy Gilmore. Netflix, please get on an Into the Sandlerverse movie ASAP.

Adam Sandler will next be heard as Count Dracula in Sony’s Hotel Transylvania 4 this August. His next live-action comedy project, though, is currently unknown.