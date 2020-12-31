Adam Sandler Reportedly Planning To Make His Worst Comedy Movie Ever For Netflix

Last year, Adam Sandler joked that if he didn’t land at least a nomination for Best Actor at the Academy Awards for his incredible performance in Uncut Gems, he would set out to make the worst movie in history as revenge for being snubbed. Obviously, his words were tongue in cheek, but that didn’t stop people from thinking Netflix’s Hubie Halloween was the ominous title in question.

However, the Halloween comedy was shot months before The Sandman made his thinly-veiled threat, and when it debuted on Netflix it turned out that it wasn’t even the worst thing Sandler had been in, never mind the worst film of all-time. The 54 year-old clearly doesn’t care what the critics say, and the approach has worked out incredibly well for him over the last quarter of a century as his filmography raked in billions of dollars at the box office before turning him into the biggest draw on the world’s most popular streaming service.

Netflix Reveals First Look At Adam Sandler's New Halloween Movie 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Insider Daniel Richtman now claims that Sandler is planning to purposefully create something terrible to deliver on his promise, with the Happy Madison head honcho reportedly eying his next Netflix vehicle as the one to make everyone pay. Of course, this should be taken with an industrial-sized helping of salt because it would be massively unprofessional and downright spiteful for him to do so, especially when nobody in the history of cinema has ever set out with the intentions of making a bad movie.

Not only that, but Adam Sandler‘s productions employ hundreds of crew members in a variety of roles, and while the critical consensus is regularly poor, these people getting paid to work on his movies give their all to do the best work that they can and further their own careers in the process, so such a blatant act of self sabotage would be about the most selfish thing a major star could possibly do.