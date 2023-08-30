After being tossed for a third time, a judge brutally rules ridiculous $5 million Ana de Armas lawsuit as a ‘self-­inflicted injury’

There might not be enough cold water to apply to this burn.

People can sue anybody they want for just about anything, but after being tossed out of court for a third time, maybe it’s time for the ridiculous lawsuit regarding Ana de Armas‘ involvement – or lack thereof – in Danny Boyle’s Yesterday to be put to rest for good. Or at least, that’s how a judge sees it.

The filing has been rumbling on for well over a year at this point, with a pair of die-hard fans of the Academy Award-nominated actress seeking $5 million in damages after being convinced to watch the romantic musical comedy about a man who wakes up in a world where the Beatles don’t exist based entirely on her involvement.

Image via Universal Studios

However, upon discovering that her scenes were removed from the final cut, the next obvious course of action was to seek millions upon millions in dollars of damages for the obvious emotional distress inflicted that could only be remedied by cold, hard cash.

Adding a serious burn into the proceedings, the judge ruled that the entire thing was a “self-­inflicted injury,” which is an accurate assessment. Look, we’ve all been hoodwinked by misleading marketing that’s convinced us a movie is something that it turns out not to be – not to mention any Liam Neeson and The Grey in particular – but demanding $5 million as a result? That’s ludicrous, and it’s just as remarkable that it’s taken three attempts to get the fanciful lawsuit thrown out completely.

Watch Yesterday at your own peril, then, because Ana de Armas definitely isn’t in it.