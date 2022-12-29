‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ star’s disinterest in jumping to the MCU puts them firmly in the minority

With the Multiverse Saga preparing to ignite when Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania comes to theaters in a matter of weeks, fans will be crossing their fingers tighter than ever before in the hopes Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is finally embraced as official Marvel Cinematic Universe canon.

It was for a while, as the presence of Clark Gregg’s Phil Coulson and a cavalcade of cameos from big screen stars can attest, but Kevin Feige made it clear that any episodic productions prior to his appointment as the company’s Chief Creative Officer were cast onto the canonical scrapheap.

Of course, plenty hold the beloved seven-season series as part of the MCU anyway, with Gregg prime among them. Barely a week goes by without somebody being rumored to make the jump and cement the ties between Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and the mainline MCU, but star Iain De Caestecker admitted to Collider that he’s not really that bothered if it happens or not.

“I think I really liked our bubble. It felt like its own little thing. Of course, if the chance had arisen, I’m sure any of us would’ve probably jumped at it. It would’ve been a fun little cool thing to do. But we also had people crossing over into our show, which was cool, as well. It never really became a topic of conversation between us, at any point, funnily enough. We were so busy with doing the show, all the time, that adding on any more shooting days would’ve caused a riot. We definitely fully explored those characters.”

While a huge volume of supporters would love nothing more than to see Coulson, Quake, Fitz, Simmons, and the rest of the gang make a splash in the MCU, De Caestecker is quite happy where things left off, and he doesn’t sound as though he’s got a blockbuster-sized itch he’s been desperate to scratch since the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. finale first aired.