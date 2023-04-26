All it takes is one tiny ‘Man of Steel’ Easter egg to make SnyderVerse fans fall for ‘The Flash’

Hype for DC’s upcoming The Flash film is beginning to reach insurmountable heights, despite all of the delays and controversies surrounding its leading star, Ezra Miller. It’s been helped along by high words of praise from many around the entertainment industry – from DC Studios’ new co-head James Gunn, to Tom Cruise.

Now that a second trailer for the upcoming film has dropped, the anticipation has reached an all-time high. While the film’s callback to Man of Steel was apparent in the film’s Super Bowl debut by revealing the return of Michael Shannon’s General Zod, there was a another not-so-subtle visual reference to Zack Snyder’s first DECU entry spotted by u/Blu_Soldier001 over on the DC_Cinematic subreddit:

The callback is, of course, the jaw-dropping moment in which General Zod’s soldier Nam-Ek shreds a fighter jet (and its pilot) to pieces in the 2013 film. In the second trailer for The Flash, we see that moment unfold again. Only this time, Nam-Ek (possibly Zod or another soldier, motion blur makes the culprit tricky to discern) is attempting the same move on Batman’s aircraft. However, in this instance, Batman manages to pull a 2 Fast 2 Furious and “ejecto seato, cuz” his way out of the situation – at least, that’s how the trailer’s editing has us perceiving it.

While there’s many a DC fan out there who still considers Ezra Miller to be a problematic leading man in what is otherwise shaping up to be an amazing superhero movie, the film’s director, Andrés Muschietti has been sharing nothing but praise for the actor.